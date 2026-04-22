The Infowars logo just got a makeover built to infuriate its audience

Infamous conspiracy site Infowars has been in limbo ever since owner Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy back in 2022. Since then, an unlikely contender has been gunning for ownership: satirical news site, The Onion. Making its unofficial mark on the controversial site with a brand new logo design (that Jones would ironically hate), The Onion's proposed takeover is already a huge middle finger to Jones-era Infowars.

The Onion is known for ruffling feathers, so it should come as no surprise that the news outlet isn't holding back when it comes to obtaining Infowars. While the takeover is only in the proposal phase and will need to be approved by a judge before The Onion can publish content on the site, its satirical reimagining of the infamous Infowars logo is enough to prove it's not afraid to lean into the provocative.

(Image credit: The Onion Store)

The old Infowars logo was as corporate as they come, featuring a sharp sans serif with a stylised cursive motif. In a transformative makeover, The Onion has reimagined the design with rainbow colours and its iconic onion logo pasted over the 'O'. Given his history of anti LGBTQ+ rhetoric, the design is likely to cause some contention for both Jones and Infowars' followers. The design appears on an exclusive merch line alongside various gimmick products like Demon Guard and Pure O Oxygyn Capsules in a nod to Jones' controversial supplements brand.

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It's a risky move given that Jones can appeal the court ruling, but in its typical unserious manner, The Onion seems unfazed about vexing Infowars' fallen king, enlisting the help of comedian Tim Heidecker to spread the good word. If successful, the proposal will see The Onion take over Infowars on a six-month rolling basis.

But what's in store? As the fictional CEO of The Onion's parent company, Global Tetrahedron says, it will become, "An infinite virtual surface teeming with ads. Not just ads, but scams! Not just scams, but lies with no object, free radical misinformation, sentences and images so poorly thought out that they are unhealthy even to view for just a few seconds. The InfoWars of old was only the prototype for the hell I know we can build together: A digital platform where, every day, visitors sacrifice themselves at altars of delusion and misery, their minds fully disintegrating on contact."

For more logo news, take a look at why NFL fans can't decide if the new Washington Commanders logo makes physical sense or take a stab at our ultimate logo quiz.

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