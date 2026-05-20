Google’s new app icons were desperately needed

Ever since Google 'unified' its app icons (a.k.a. making them basically indistinguishable from one another), many have been calling for an update. With criticisms over the designs' clarity and accessibility, Google was accused of prioritising its brand aesthetic at the expense of legibility. But the good news is, it finally seems to have learned its lesson.

In a complete revamp, Google's new icons are a vast improvement from their predecessors, with unique logos that feel distinct yet unified thanks to their gradient design. Even the Google logo itself has seen a number of iterations across the years, but the brand consistently proves it isn't afraid of evolution, for better or for worse.

Google has started rolling out the new icons pic.twitter.com/VjlqdsvmwFMay 18, 2026

According to 9to5Google, our Workspaces are about to look a lot clearer thanks to Google's new app icon updates. The designs each have a distinct feel, with clear iconography and bright colours that differentiate the logos while keeping them on brand with the use of tonal gradients. In what feels like a blend of playful early internet aesthetics and a smidge of Apple's Liquid Glass, the new Workspace icons have a nostalgic charm, elevated by Google's modern refinement.

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The slow rollout has already started appearing, much to the delight of users. "The gradient design is very beautiful. The consistency and personality in the icons really show," one X user wrote. "Finally, Google is moving on from the kindergarten colored Google app icons! I was never a big fan of those due to their same-y look and the accompanying higher cognitive load to recognise each app!" another added.

While it might seem like a small change, the new designs are a win for accessible design, proving the importance of functionality as well as brand aesthetic. For more design news, check out how Google's iconic brand font became free for anyone to use, or take a look at why Apple's Google deal might wipe out the competition.