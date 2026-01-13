Apple's Google deal just wiped out the competition

Apple and Google just signed a deal that will see the latter's Gemini AI model powering future iPhones. Though Apple has been working on its own tech for some time now (Apple Intelligence), the consensus has been that the tech giant is far behind its competition (even the best iPhone for photography doesn't offer even close to the AI power of even Samsung models a few years old) – and this move cements that fact.

Currently, Gemini powers the Google Pixel range of phones, which is known for being pretty slick with its AI capabilities. It's likely Google will create a custom AI model for the iPhone that will power Siri, and the combination of Google's AI software and Apple's unparalleled hardware design means the iPhone's future dominance is secured.

While the iPhone 16 offered a better Siri, the AI assistant has failed to compete so far (Image credit: Apple)

It's a mutually beneficial deal, with Apple in stark need of the technology, and Google in need of the visibility and market dominance that competitor Open AI is quickly gaining. And with the iPhone already riding high on the sales charts, this is going to elevate it even further.

The fact its own phone range could suffer is probably a risk Google is willing to take. Even though Google Pixel 9 went some way towards closing the huge distance between it and Samsung and Apple, the Pixel range is still trailing behind. I wonder whether that trend will continue when Apple's smartphones hold the power of the Pixel's internals.

(Image credit: Google)

Apple chose Google because the AI model most closely aligns with what it wants to achieve with the iPhone. And anyone worried about privacy should be reassured by the fact that the AI still runs within Apple systems, and won't be open to the wider Google ecosystem.

"Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology," a joint statement reads. "These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users.

"Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards."

When two of the biggest brands partner in this way it's bound to send a shockwave through the tech world – and it will be interesting to see how other companies respond. In the meantime, I'll be happy that Siri will be catching up with the competition.