Why everyone's talking about the Cadillac Championship trophy
The golf tournament's new design comes out swinging.
At first glance, the new trophy for the Cadillac Championship golf tournament looks like your average abstract design; a nicely curved tall geometric shape. But look closer, and you'll find several ingenious golf references in its DNA.
Designed by Cadillac Design studio and GM Industrial Design, the 20-inch trophy is intended to capture a sense of "motion, tension, and precision". The reference? A golfer's swing.
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"Designed in collaboration with Cadillac Design, GM Industrial Design studios, and the PGA TOUR, the Cadillac Championship trophy captures the golfer’s swing as a modern, abstract sculpture," reads an Instagram post by GM Industrial Design. "A dynamic twist, distilled geometry, and a dual-tone plated finish express Cadillac’s sculpturally pure design language of motion, tension, and precision."Article continues below
"Created using traditional lost-wax casting—the same process that helped evolve modern golf clubs—the trophy becomes a crafted metal sculpture rather than a traditional cup, capturing the trace of a perfect drive."
But it's not just the curves that evoke an abstract sense of golfing. The negative space inside the trophy also resembles a golf club, complete with driver head and handle.
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"This is a perfect example of conceptual design," one Redditor comments on the design, while another adds, "That's awesome, I like how the line between the light and shadow falls on the line of the golf club."
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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