The retro revival has been running on familiar fuel for years now – mini consoles, pixel art indies, the same SNES and Mega Drive greatest hits doing the rounds – but something slightly left-field is starting to happen, and it doesn’t come from the living room console wars, the battle of Sega and Nintendo, but from somewhere old, and little UK-centric, it’s the even deeper contest betwee the clacky, beige keyboards and rubber keys of two of the 1980s most-loved home computers.

The reveal of the new THEC64 Handheld and Spectrum Handheld from Blaze Entertainment’s HyperMegaTech! brand – that makes the impressive and fun Super Pocket handhelds – feels like stoking a fire between Speccy fans and Commodore enthusiasts that has been smouldering for 44 years (grudges are long held). But more so, this is a tipping point as retro gaming finds new avenues of games and hardware to recreate and in new ways, whether that’s the recent NEOGEO AES+ or these Game Boy DS-like retro takes on two 1980s home computers.

Blaze is also asking a question I needed answering back in 1988 – what would a ZX Spectrum (or C64, if you must) handheld look like? The Sinclair GamerCard offers a uniquely modern approach, but the new Spectrum Handheld and THEC64 Handheld play more on nostalgia in both design and game lineups. The Game Boy DS clamshell design is just one eye-catching idea, and then the muted retro colours and tactile keys sell the pitch harder.