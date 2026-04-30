The new Spectrum and THE64 handhelds have made retro gaming weird and personal again

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Rubber keys, clacky keyboards, and deep cut retro games.

1980s retro game handhelds
(Image credit: Blaze Entertainment)

The retro revival has been running on familiar fuel for years now – mini consoles, pixel art indies, the same SNES and Mega Drive greatest hits doing the rounds – but something slightly left-field is starting to happen, and it doesn’t come from the living room console wars, the battle of Sega and Nintendo, but from somewhere old, and little UK-centric, it’s the even deeper contest betwee the clacky, beige keyboards and rubber keys of two of the 1980s most-loved home computers.

The reveal of the new THEC64 Handheld and Spectrum Handheld from Blaze Entertainment’s HyperMegaTech! brand – that makes the impressive and fun Super Pocket handhelds – feels like stoking a fire between Speccy fans and Commodore enthusiasts that has been smouldering for 44 years (grudges are long held). But more so, this is a tipping point as retro gaming finds new avenues of games and hardware to recreate and in new ways, whether that’s the recent NEOGEO AES+ or these Game Boy DS-like retro takes on two 1980s home computers.

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Spectrum Handheld, a black retro handheld games console
(Image credit: Blaze Entertainment)