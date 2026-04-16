Why the new NEOGEO AES+ console changes everything about retro gaming

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This isn't emulation, it’s a chip-level reconstruction of how gaming felt in the '90s.

A black retro console from the 1990s
(Image credit: Plaion / SNK)
NEOGEO AES+ details

A retro console box

(Image credit: Plaion / SNK)

• 1:1 replica of the original '90s console

• Arcade-grade build quality

• Powered by re-engineered ASIC chips

• Backward-compatible with original NEOGEO AES game cartridges

• Low-latency HDMI output

• Includes the wired (15-pin connector) Arcade Stick

• DIP switches for overclocking and display mode

• Supports CRT AV output

The announcement of the new NEOGEO AES+ piqued my interest, not because it’s another retro console launching into a crowded market dominated by Evercade’s excellent EXP-R and VS-R consoles, but because of what it’s claiming to be – a remake of the original hardware at a silicon level, no emulation or simulation, with all the bells and whistles that means for fans of classic games.

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A retro game console from the 1990s by SNK NEOGEO in black and white
(Image credit: Plaion / SNK)