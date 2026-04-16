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• 1:1 replica of the original '90s console
• Arcade-grade build quality
• Powered by re-engineered ASIC chips
• Backward-compatible with original NEOGEO AES game cartridges
• Low-latency HDMI output
• Includes the wired (15-pin connector) Arcade Stick
• DIP switches for overclocking and display mode
• Supports CRT AV output
The announcement of the new NEOGEO AES+ piqued my interest, not because it’s another retro console launching into a crowded market dominated by Evercade’s excellent EXP-R and VS-R consoles, but because of what it’s claiming to be – a remake of the original hardware at a silicon level, no emulation or simulation, with all the bells and whistles that means for fans of classic games.
Plaion's pitch leans hard on ‘re-engineered ASIC chips’, a phrase that sounds dry until you realise what’s being implied here: this isn’t emulation, not even the increasingly accepted FPGA route some of the best retro game consoles take, such as Analogue, but something closer to a physical reconstruction of the original hardware, its behaviour, quirks and personality. It also means the NEOGEO AES+ supports backwards compatibility with original game cartridges from the '90s.
Why does this matter to me personally? I loved the original console. I chose to buy a NEOGEO AES back in the ‘90s over a PlayStation (I got Sony's console a couple of years later, bundled with Ghost in the Shell no less), and there’s always been a reverence that follows the SNK’s premium console, not just because it was expensive or rare, but because of what it represented, which for me, was a machine built to deliver arcade-perfect art and gameplay into the home, uncompromised, and those impossibly detailed sprites still feel hand-touched today.