The announcement of the new NEOGEO AES+ has really caught fire, and pre-orders for the retro game console have surged with SNK's revival. Whether, like me, you owned an original NEOGEO AES or just wanted one, the chance to own a 1:1 recreation of the classic '90s console, remade from the chip-up, feels uniquely unmissable in today's nostalgia culture.

• Pre-order NEOGEO AES+ on Amazon

• Pre-order NEOGEO AES+ on Very

What sets the NEOGEO AES+ apart is that it's essentially the original console remade for modern times, with HDMI output and support for original AV output for CRT enthusiasts. Better still, it's backwards compatible with all the original '90s NEOGEO AES game cartridges.

Given how popular the announcement has been, there's some FOMO around the pre-orders. The Neo Geo+ AES costs $249.99 / £179.99, while the white Anniversary Edition, which comes with Metal Slug, costs $349.99 / £269.99.

The bundle that has been sweating a little is the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition, selling for £799.99, which comes with 10 game carts, two Arcade Sticks, a Gamepad, and 10 games, and is a genuinely limited-run boxset. It is expensive, you could buy a PS5 Pro instead, but given original AES games sell for thousands (Big Tournament Golf is yours for $40,000), it feels like a good deal.

Below are the places to pre-order the new NEOGEO AES+. Pick your edition and start saving. It releases on 12 November.

NEOGEO AES+ pre-orders - hardware

Plaion NEOGEO AES+: $249.99 at Amazon The base model offers a 1:1 replica of the original '90s console, including the processor and internal electronics, ensuring its 100% backwards compatible and feels like the iconic game console. Read more Read less ▼

Plaion NEOGEO AES+ Anniversary Edition: $349.99 at Amazon The white Anniversary Edition is the same console, in white. This also comes bundled with one of SNK's greatest games, Metal Slug. Read more Read less ▼