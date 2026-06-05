Honor's new top smartphone gives an iOS experience and is £200 off right now
Huge savings on the 600 and 600 Pro make flagship specs affordable to all.
Honor has announced deep discounts in their 600 series of smartphones – and they were only released last month!
The standout deal here is the top-of-the-range Honor 600 Pro, which is selling for £
900 £700 over June. I've had hands on time with, and can confirm that it's a fantastic flagship smartphone. It wields a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a sweet 6.57-inch 120Hz display, making it the perfect partner for photo editing on the go. And that's what I think is the real appeal here – the 200MP camera. It's well-deserving to go into our list of the best cameraphones.
One of the biggest complaints about the 600 Pro was its price tag, but with £200 off, it comes down to a very reasonable £699.99.
For that price, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 512 GB of internal storage, so it easily handles the most intensive apps and huge media assets while the UI stays fluid and lag-free.
Add in the fluid 120Hz panel and utterly precise 200MP camera and you’ve got a mobile workhorse for media production and consumption.
At the time of writing, you can also get a Projector Air Pro or Pad X9A thrown in, plus Earbuds Clip and a SuperCharge power adapter thrown in for free.
Meanwhile, the standard Honor 600 is a perfectly capable alternative, offering a life-proof IP68/IP69-rated build alongside a mega 6,400mAh battery that keeps the handset going all day long.
The camera is arguably the most important part of any modern phone, and both feature a 200MP ultra-clear camera system that captures superb detail, but the Pro adds a dedicated telephoto/portrait lens and advanced optical stabilisation.
The only potential downside here is that Honor’s MagicOS tries very hard to ape Apple’s iOS, so if you want a more stock Android experience, you might have to devote a bit of time to turning all the bells and whistles off. But for Apple users looking to jump ship for less money, Honor’s phones are perfect.
The non-Pro Honor 600 (should that be Honor 600 Amateur?) is still a killer smartphone in its own right, and at £449.99 it’s become a much more affordable option.
While it rolls back the high-end CPU, camera, and screen of the 600 Pro, it’s still a perfectly adequate phone with a rugged build and unfatigable battery life.
Curiously, Honor has knocked £150 off the 512GB version and £100 off the 256GB variant, so they’re both £449.99, so we’d recommend going for bigger storage, unless you’re addicted to the high-stakes dramatic tension of low-storage warnings appearing more regularly.
At the moment, Honor will also chuck in its Earbuds Clip, a Handheld Fan Pro, and a SuperCharge Power Adapter 2.
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With over 20 years of experience in journalism and content creation, Henry has covered everything from gaming and digital art to VFX, new tech and film. He loves to translate the complex into accessible, whether that with text or video. When he’s not thinking about what creatives need to do their jobs properly, he’s busy discovering new and creative ways to fall off his bicycle.