Honor's new top smartphone gives an iOS experience and is £200 off right now

Honor has announced deep discounts in their 600 series of smartphones – and they were only released last month!

The standout deal here is the top-of-the-range Honor 600 Pro, which is selling for £ 900 £700 over June. I've had hands on time with, and can confirm that it's a fantastic flagship smartphone. It wields a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a sweet 6.57-inch 120Hz display, making it the perfect partner for photo editing on the go. And that's what I think is the real appeal here – the 200MP camera. It's well-deserving to go into our list of the best cameraphones.

Honor 600 Pro Save £200 Honor 600 Pro: was £899.99 now £699.99 at honor.com One of the biggest complaints about the 600 Pro was its price tag, but with £200 off, it comes down to a very reasonable £699.99. For that price, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 512 GB of internal storage, so it easily handles the most intensive apps and huge media assets while the UI stays fluid and lag-free. Add in the fluid 120Hz panel and utterly precise 200MP camera and you’ve got a mobile workhorse for media production and consumption.



At the time of writing, you can also get a Projector Air Pro or Pad X9A thrown in, plus Earbuds Clip and a SuperCharge power adapter thrown in for free.

Meanwhile, the standard Honor 600 is a perfectly capable alternative, offering a life-proof IP68/IP69-rated build alongside a mega 6,400mAh battery that keeps the handset going all day long.

The camera is arguably the most important part of any modern phone, and both feature a 200MP ultra-clear camera system that captures superb detail, but the Pro adds a dedicated telephoto/portrait lens and advanced optical stabilisation.

The only potential downside here is that Honor’s MagicOS tries very hard to ape Apple’s iOS, so if you want a more stock Android experience, you might have to devote a bit of time to turning all the bells and whistles off. But for Apple users looking to jump ship for less money, Honor’s phones are perfect.