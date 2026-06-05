Character crossovers and collabs are everywhere these days. We've seen some surprising examples, from Star Trek meeting X-Men to Sonic with Spawn. Next month, we're getting Pixar Mavel covers to celebrate the animation studio's 40th anniversary.

Still, the possibility of a collision between Disney's Star Wars and DC's Supergirl would seem an unlikely, which is why fans are perplexed by new artwork for the upcoming Supergirl movie. Released as a metal art print on the DC shop, the piece appears to feature one of the most obscure characters from the annals of Star Wars lore.

the plot thickens pic.twitter.com/qvIhOkPkPeJune 3, 2026

DC's artwork is the work of the outstanding Brazilian artist Bilquis Evely, who also illustrated the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comics on which the new movie is based. The piece celebrates the intergalactic scope of the film, showing its heroine surrounded by a cast of aliens.

Most people are unlikely to notice that one of these creatures bears a striking resemblance to a minor character who almost made it into a Star Wars movie. But Star Wars fans are not most people.

Lexo Sooger was a Dor Namethian who used to be an assassin but had a career change and became the star masseur at Zord's Spa and Bathhouse in the casino city of Canto Bight. That's a lot of lore for a character whose scenes were deleted from Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi, but Lexo does appear in several audiobooks.

Sorry, but I love this Easter egg from @BilquisEvely ...similar to the Asogians (E.T.) showing up in The Phantom Menace. 💙#Supergirl #StarWars pic.twitter.com/vGrVGVnBgIJune 4, 2026

How or why Lexo Sooger has apparently infiltrated the Supergirl artwork remains a mystery for now. Was it intentional or was this early concept art? Will he also appear in the movie? Or was the artist given the wrong reference image?

Some have noted that the Supergirl movie appears to feature a different alien with a somewhat similar appearance.

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Folks are talking about how this Supergirl promo image clearly uses a Star Wars alien/image. But there is a very similar alien in the upcoming movie. I can just about guarantee someone at the studio sent the artist reference for the characters and sent the wrong thing somehow. pic.twitter.com/1hNxP4zTiRJune 4, 2026

The trailer for the new Supergirl movie surprised some fans with its blend of action, extraterrestrial settings and a personal storyline about a dying dog that sparked comparisons with John Wick.

Some of the settings did have a Star Wars vibe. That could allow for some nice references. A trio of Asogians, ET's species, famously appeared in Star Wars Episode 1 with Steven Spielberg's permission.

Supergirl | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What do you think. Could Lexo Sooger finally get the big screen moment that Disney's Lucasfilm deprived him of?

Supergirl will be released on 26 June.

It's been a funny couple of weeks for comic and animation art controversies. An Amazon AI animation project was accused of hijacking someone's character design, and Pixar was accused of copying a character design for Pizza with Sunglasses in Toy Story 5.