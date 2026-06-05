Louis Vuitton sues casino in high stakes logo dispute

Louis Vuitton has filed a lawsuit against a Maryland-based casino, claiming that the venue infringed on its iconic monogram branding. The filing alleges that Maryland Live! Casino is guilty of counterfeiting and creating a false association between the two brands during its recent campaign.

As one of the most iconic fashion logos of all time, Louis Vuitton's brand has been replicated for decades, but that hasn't deterred the fashion titan from protecting its identity. Despite Louis Vuitton's fashion legacy, it remains unclear how the case will settle between the rivals.

(Image credit: Live! Casion/Louis Vuitton)

The alleged infringement occurred during Maryland Live!’s April 2026 campaign, which featured branded bags and backpacks appearing to resemble the LV monogram pattern with the addition of the Live! logo. Despite the fashion brand sending a cease and desist letter, the casino later reintroduced the bags during its “Endless Elegance” giveaway, which Louis Vuitton claimed was “A particularly brazen move" with the intention "to falsely convey to the consuming public that Louis Vuitton and defendants’ Live! Casino are affiliated.”

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(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton is seeking an injunction and up to $2 million per counterfeit mark for each type of product, alongside the destruction of all remaining infringing items. For more logo news, check out Patagonia's logo lawsuit controversy or take a look at Aston Martin's logo battle with its own shareholder.