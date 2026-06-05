I've never really been a fan of gaming PC design. Sure, there are exceptions; the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition is lovely, but for every beautifully crafted custom build, there are a dozen black boxes covered in RGB strips, jagged vents and enough glowing fans to light a small village. Power has never been the problem; it's the aesthetics that usually leave me cold.

Which is why this new Aston Martin collaboration with Chillblast caught my eye. Not because it has an RTX 5090 inside (it helps), and not because one version costs a wallet-hungry £15,999, though the Chillblast x Aston Martin RTX 5070 PC starts at £3,749, which is a little more acceptable. What interested me was that Aston Martin's Colour, Materials & Finish team actually got involved in designing a gaming PC that feels, well… Aston Martin.

Chillblast spent time working alongside Aston Martin's CMF specialists at Gaydon, translating its thinking – obsessing over paint finishes, leather textures, materials, stitching, surfaces – into a gaming PC design. And honestly? I wish more tech hardware companies would do this: ditch the grey, the neon, and the flat white for something swisher and more considered.

(Image credit: Chilliblast / Aston Martin)

The result is a collection of PCs finished in Aston Martin's satin Iridescent Emerald paint, a modern take on British Racing Green, with details inspired by the brand's interiors. Looking through the images, what stands out isn't the hardware; it's that someone appears to have approached the machine as an object you'd actually want in your home, something to bring to the fore and expose rather than hide under a desk or behind a monitor. The Limited Edition (the expensive one) even has wooden panels for a classy feel, while the Signature Edition features a glass panel and glowing green innards, with the Aston Martin logo tucked neatly at the bottom.

But why? Well, Stefano Saporetti, director of brand and commercial partnerships at Aston Martin, explains it: “This partnership with Chillblast forms part of our broader strategy to build meaningful presence within digital culture. Gaming represents a highly engaged and globally relevant environment for the next generation of Aston Martin audiences.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Chilliblast / Aston Martin) (Image credit: Chilliblast / Aston Martin) (Image credit: Chilliblast / Aston Martin) (Image credit: Chilliblast / Aston Martin) (Image credit: Chilliblast / Aston Martin)

For years, PC gaming design seems to have been so focused on performance and on expressing it through flashy colour choices, as if that’s the only thing that matters, that good, subtle design has been pushed off the table. Yet we're spending more time than ever building desk setups, creating workspaces, treating technology as part of our environment rather than something to hide under it, so why not have a gaming PC to match?

So while Aston Martin making gaming PCs sounds like a slightly ridiculous idea on paper, the design thinking behind this collaboration makes a lot of sense (just don’t look at the price). It's one of the few gaming rigs I've seen recently that looks like it was designed by people who care about materials as much as they do about frame rates.

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The Chillblast x Aston Martin Collection will be available to order directly from Chillblast from June 2026.