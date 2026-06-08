Does Ferrari's new laptop 'transcend PC design', or is it just red?
HP and Ferrari are making bold claims about their new $5,599 laptop.
It's been an interesting few weeks for Ferrari from a design perspective. Earlier this month the new Ferrari Luce EV faced fierce criticism for its untraditional shape. What product did the company choose to unveil next? Why, a bright red laptop, of course.
Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, HP and Ferrari have revealed their new collaboration, the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC, an exclusive device that "blends Ferrari’s legendary design and racing heritage with HP’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and engineering."
"This notebook is a true reflection of how Ferrari and HP set a cutting-edge manufacturing technology, where advanced material engineering and craftsmanship converge into a unique, uncompromising expression of performance, precision, innovation and refined design," said Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari's Chief Design Officer.
The most notable design touches here are the red (sorry, Rosso Magma) body, invisible trackpad and the transparent carbon fiber and glass bottom, through which the PC's internal architecture can be seen. But are these details enough to warrant the brands' bold claims that the laptop "transcends traditional boundaries of PC design"? We've certainly seen concepts that have challenged our idea of what a laptop looks like more comprehensively than this one.
Also apparently Ferrari inspired is the price. At $5,599, this is no MacBook Neo. Still, with an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor and 3K Tandem OLED+ touch display, it isn't claiming to be a budget device.
Ultimately, though, this one's all about branding. If the Ferrari brand matters to you, perhaps you'll be happy to shell out $6K on this one.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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