Does Ferrari's new laptop 'transcend PC design', or is it just red?

It's been an interesting few weeks for Ferrari from a design perspective. Earlier this month the new Ferrari Luce EV faced fierce criticism for its untraditional shape. What product did the company choose to unveil next? Why, a bright red laptop, of course.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, HP and Ferrari have revealed their new collaboration, the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC, an exclusive device that "blends Ferrari’s legendary design and racing heritage with HP’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and engineering."

The laptop has an invisible trackpad (Image credit: HP)

"This notebook is a true reflection of how Ferrari and HP set a cutting-edge manufacturing technology, where advanced material engineering and craftsmanship converge into a unique, uncompromising expression of performance, precision, innovation and refined design," said Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari's Chief Design Officer.

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The most notable design touches here are the red (sorry, Rosso Magma) body, invisible trackpad and the transparent carbon fiber and glass bottom, through which the PC's internal architecture can be seen. But are these details enough to warrant the brands' bold claims that the laptop "transcends traditional boundaries of PC design"? We've certainly seen concepts that have challenged our idea of what a laptop looks like more comprehensively than this one.

The laptop's internals are visible from the bottom (Image credit: HP)

Also apparently Ferrari inspired is the price. At $5,599, this is no MacBook Neo. Still, with an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor and 3K Tandem OLED+ touch display, it isn't claiming to be a budget device.

Ultimately, though, this one's all about branding. If the Ferrari brand matters to you, perhaps you'll be happy to shell out $6K on this one.