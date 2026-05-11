Prices for PCs, storage and graphics are soaring... but this OLED monitor bucks the trend

Everything seems to be getting more expensive in tech. PCs, graphics cards, and of course storage – it's all getting a little silly.

No one told Alienware.

They just released a 26.5-inch, 240Hz, QD-OLED monitor for a fantastic asking price of £370, and I think it's perfect for the gamers out there, but also some creatives. It covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space and supports 1.07 billion colours. And yet its 200 nits brightness might not make it one of the best monitors for graphic artists... still, it's definitely worth consideration.

Just a bit of context: historically, OLED panels featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution have priced around £500-£700. The AW2726DM delivers these core specifications, including a 0.03ms GtG response time and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, for £369.

Alienware AW2726DM (27-inch, QD-OLED) £370 at Dell This is currently one of the best value gaming monitors out there – it's 27-inch, OLED, 240Hz, and all for a really great price of £370.

The monitor market

In the first half of 2026, 27-inch, 1440p, OLED monitors typically target the enthusiast segment with secondary features like integrated USB-C docking, KVM switches, and elaborate RGB lighting. If you look at Alienware’s own AW2725DF, it offers a higher 360Hz refresh rate but carries a whopping £669 price tag.

The AW2726DM focuses strictly on the panel to reach its eye-catching £370 tag. Alienware removed the internal USB hub and simplified the chassis, resulting in a monitor with no USB-A or USB-C ports and a basic, non-RGB exterior. That could be a deal-breaker for some.

For digital creatives such as graphic designers and video editors, the AW2726DM is still a compelling (yet specialised) tool.

It covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space and supports 1.07 billion colours, providing the accuracy needed for professional grading and design. Oh, and the infinite contrast of the QD-OLED panel is pretty great for precise control over shadows and highlights, which standard LCDs can't match.

However, there are trade-offs. The typical brightness is rated at 200 nits – though it can hit 400 nits in HDR modes – which may feel dim in sunlit studios. Additionally, the lack of USB-C Power Delivery means laptop-based creatives will require a separate dock.

So! If your priority is a cracking gaming monitor, and then colour reproduction and response speed for your work, rather than connectivity and brightness, the AW2726DM offers near-pro-grade visuals at an entry-level cost.