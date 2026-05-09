These branding books will teach you everything you need to know

The world of branding is fascinating, and there's lots to learn. If you want to get stuck in, there's no better place to start than a good old-fashioned book. With the titles on offer here, you can learn all there is to know about branding from the greats of graphic design, including David Airey, Michael Johnson and Alina Wheeler.

For more branding books, see our best branding books buying guide or check out our favourite graphic design books.