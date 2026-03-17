This children's book appears blank in the daytime

Fear of the dark is common in young children. And while it might seem that the obvious solution is to leave the light on, that's not exactly the most sustainable solution when it comes to energy use. And it could set a precedent for unsustainable habits as children grow older.

A new book, Goodnight Light, is the first ever children's book designed to be read only in the dark. Launched by Italian energy company Plenitude and made by TBWA Italy, the book features special glow-in-the-dark ink.

For more bedtime reading, see the best art books or how to create a picture book.

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The book was created using a silk-screen process to apply a luminescent pigment. By day, the book appears to be blank, but by night, it lights up in even the darkest of environments.

The limited edition book tells the story of a friendship between a young girl and an awkward monster, who represents the darkness.

The book fans out into a bedside lamp (Image credit: Plenitude)

But it's not just a book. The book also transforms into a star-shaped bedside lamp, meaning it'll become part of children's bedrooms. It also comes with a set of glow-in-the-dark stickers, which are designed to be placed next to light switches to remind children to use energy efficiently.

The book by day vs at night (Image credit: Plenitude)

“Our goal was not simply to tell children to use less energy; we wanted to change their perception of darkness," said Mirco Pagano, chief creative office at TBWA/Italia.

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"By transforming something that is often feared into a friendly presence, Goodnight Light demonstrates how creativity can gently influence everyday behaviour, starting from a young age.”

The book will be available in selected Plenitude stores in Italy and in other shops and libraries and will also roll out across Spain and France.