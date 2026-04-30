“Grimy in the right way”: fans divided by new Resident Evil logo
Cregger nails the OG game aesthetic, but is it stolen valour?
If you're a horror fan, the upcoming Resident Evil movie will likely already be on your radar. While details of Zach Cregger’s adaptation have been fairly sparse, we've finally been given a crumb of what's to come thanks to the movie's official website. Yes, it may be just a logo design, but to me, it's a symbol of promise
But that's not the case for all fans – others saw the new logo as a sign to be cautious of what's to come. With the Resident Evil games held to such high esteem, and the schlocky CGI Milla Jovovich movies being a guilty pleasure for many (myself included), Cregger has some big boots to fill.
The new logo features the Resident Evil wordmark in a bold sans serif font, mimicking the simple design of the first game's title. Paired with a distressed texture, the typography captures the franchise's grungy aesthetic. Is it groundbreaking? Not exactly... but it feels quintessentially RE, which fills me with hope. For others, the design felt like stolen valour, given Cregger's vision to create a new plotline, instead of following that of the games.Article continues below
"I hate to say it but this logo gives too much of an aggressive grime house horror instead of that dreading tension," one fan commented, while another saltily noted, "Using the classic Resident Evil bold font just to not adapt anything important from the games." It wasn't all doom and gloom, as others were excited by the new design. "That logo feels grimy in the right way. Please let this one actually lean into the survival horror side," one fan praised. "That logo alone feels like a warning, this is going to be dark," another theorised.
For more movie news, check out how The Backrooms director used Blender to create his 30,000-square-foot set or take a look at why Lee Cronin’s The Mummy poster was reported to the ASA.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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