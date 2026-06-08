Resident Evil Veronica trailer revives old debates among fans

Capcom continues to pump them out. The next Resident Evil installment coming in 2027 will be a remake of Code: Veronica, now titled simply Resident Evil Veronica. The 2000 game will be remade on RE Engine, modernising both gameplay and graphics (see our pick of the best retro game consoles for a heavy dose of nostalgia).

Set three months after Resident Evil 2's biological disaster in Raccoon City, Veronica was the first RE game with fully 3D environments. It adhered the franchise's classic survival-horror design as Claire Redfield finds herself imprisoned on zombie-infested Rockfort Island, but the trailer reveal has reignited long-standing debates around the game’s tone.

There were some complaints when Capcom decided to remake Resident Evil 4 before Code Veronica. RE4 divided fans with its shift from survival horror to action. Veronica is seen by some as the true continuation of RE2’s style, but it was also the lowest-selling game in the franchise.

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Fans who thought it deserved a remake can now considered themselves vindicated. Some are already predicting the best Resident Evil remake yet. "The original already has one of the strongest foundations in the franchise. The story, characters, setting, plot twists, music, and overall atmosphere are all top-tier Resident Evil for me," one fan argues on Reddit

Others are pleased it's getting a remake because they think it's the game that could most be improved. It should also mean that more people will become aware of part of the story that they missed originally because of how the original game was released.

Nevertheless, an overly faithful update could sit uneasily beside the other remakes. The original game's mix of gothic horror with camp melodrama make it endearing but dated. The villain Alfred Ashford is comic, and Steve Burnside immature and irritating The trailer suggests a darker, more grounded tone similar to the RE2 and RE4 remakes, and the setting also looks more oppressive, and less exaggeratedly gothic.

Some fans would go further and redistribute the division of labour between Claire and Chris Redfield, who takes over as the protagonist in the last third of the original. There are those who think Veronica should be more clearly Claire's game, including in the final battle with Alexia.

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For some these were flaws in the original, but others removing them will sacrifice the game's quirky retro charm. "CV is amazing because it’s weird and goofy. A remake is sure to bring it in line with the more generic stylings of the remakes," one nostalgic fan worries.

At least one argument has been settled, or rather left for each player to choose their own preference. Veronica will have the option of both first-person and third-person gameplay.