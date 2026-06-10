Switch 2 Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has some fans regretting what they wished for

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time is a classic that many fans have been wanting to see remade for a long time. In fact, we've seen several remakes of parts of the game from fans who couldn't wait for Nintendo to do the job.

We've seen Unreal Engine 5 Ocarina of Time remakes that take full advantage of the the software's tools for achieving realism and lighting effects, and also more stylised Unreal Engine 5 remakes.

In both cases, videos have received comments of "Nintendo, hire this man", which has turned the phrase into a popular meme. Now that the wait is over and an official Ocarina of Time remake is coming for Nintendo Switch 2, some fans are worrying what they might have unleashed.