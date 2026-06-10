My son has a Buzz Lightyear Hot Wheels car, and I never knew how much I wanted to see it in real life until today.

At the Toy Story 5 premiere, Pixar served up a stunning, unexpected Porsche collaboration. I'm calling it right now: it’s the brand collab of the year, even if no one saw it coming. (Of all the car collabs this week it's by far the best, sorry Ferrari x HP, and Aston Martin x Chillblast.)

The German automaker gave its iconic Porsche three separate, intricately themed makeovers inspired by Buzz, Woody, and Jessie. Beautifully designed, the trio of sports cars was easily the highlight of the evening (well, almost, depending on whether or not you're a Swiftie).

(Image credit: Porsche)

What's impressive here is that the cars still feel premium – like Porsche and Pixar had a baby and it grew up into some serious stylish character car design. Okay that doesn't quite work, but you know what I mean.

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The detail on the cars is a delight. Each model is packed with the signature patterns, icons and symbols associated with the different characters, and all put in the perfect places. Think Woody's hat as a symbol on top of the gear stick, and cowprint patterns in the door panels. The cars are set to be auctioned off for charity.

"Three bespoke Porsche sportscars. Three amazing charities," Porsche's Instagram post says.



Inspired by Jessie, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, these one-of-a-kind Porsche Sonderwunsch builds will be sold as part of a charitable initiative to benefit the American Red Cross, Starlight Children’s Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America."

I showed my four year old (car mad) son and he was captivated. See more detail below

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Woody's 911 Carrera

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche)

With distressed 'denim' paintwork, created by pressing denim into paint, the Carrera is full of details. Spot Woody's star atop the gear stick, bespoke gold and black wheel spokes, and the interior full of brown leather and stitched patterns.

Jessie's 911 Targa 4 GTS