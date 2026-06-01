Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19 (and the Taylor Swift rumours are only part of the excitement). If you're a big fan of Woody and the gang then you'll enjoy my selection of handpicked collectibles, including LEGO and talking figurines.

With options for all ages, you can build most of the cast of Toy Story (there's even a Slinky Dog bookend set) – but not all sets are made equal. I've found the best Lego sets and official figurines for you right here. Prefer Dinosaur Day? See Lego sets perfect for a roarsome day!