“Justice for serifs!”: Marvel fans roast new Wonder Man logo
There’s minimalism, then there’s just plain bland.
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Marvel's highly anticipated new series, Wonder Man, dropped earlier this year to a warm reception, but while the show has been popular among fans, its logo is a completely different story. From its original serif design to its new minimalist look, some fans claim the new look is a total style downgrade.
While some of the best logos of all time are minimalist by design, fans were clearly underwhelmed by Wonder Man's new stripped-back look. With shows like WandaVision and Punisher proving that Marvel TV series' logos can have personality, it's deflating to see that Wonder Man hasn't been treated with the same creative flair.
The new Wonder Man logo was spotted on a new Disney+ promotion, drawing criticism for its simple design. Replacing its old yellow serif logotype, the new design features a grey gradient impact font, bringing a cold, sterile look to the show's branding.Article continues below
While a simple 'W' motif brings an echo of the old logotype, fans were unimpressed by the overall new look, criticising its bland design. "They took the whimsy and class from the logo," one fan wrote, while another called it "generically boring." Another impassioned fan stepped in to defend the old font, commenting, "Justice for serifs!"
For more Marvel news, check out why gamers are already arguing about the Marvel Maximum Collection or learn how to draw Marvel superheroes using a hybrid art approach.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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