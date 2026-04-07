“Justice for serifs!”: Marvel fans roast new Wonder Man logo

Marvel's highly anticipated new series, Wonder Man, dropped earlier this year to a warm reception, but while the show has been popular among fans, its logo is a completely different story. From its original serif design to its new minimalist look, some fans claim the new look is a total style downgrade.

While some of the best logos of all time are minimalist by design, fans were clearly underwhelmed by Wonder Man's new stripped-back look. With shows like WandaVision and Punisher proving that Marvel TV series' logos can have personality, it's deflating to see that Wonder Man hasn't been treated with the same creative flair.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The new Wonder Man logo was spotted on a new Disney+ promotion, drawing criticism for its simple design. Replacing its old yellow serif logotype, the new design features a grey gradient impact font, bringing a cold, sterile look to the show's branding.

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While a simple 'W' motif brings an echo of the old logotype, fans were unimpressed by the overall new look, criticising its bland design. "They took the whimsy and class from the logo," one fan wrote, while another called it "generically boring." Another impassioned fan stepped in to defend the old font, commenting, "Justice for serifs!"

For more Marvel news, check out why gamers are already arguing about the Marvel Maximum Collection or learn how to draw Marvel superheroes using a hybrid art approach.