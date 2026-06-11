One of the world's most beautiful pens is the cheapest I've ever seen it right now

If there's one product I've banged on about enough here at Creative Bloq, it's the Kaweco Brass Sport fountain pen. Every since my valued colleagues gifted me one for my birthday a few years ago, I've been enamoured with it. In a world where handwriting feels like an act of rebellion, handwriting with such a beautiful object feels like pure decadence. And now that it's at the lowest price I've seen, I'm here to tell you about it again.

Kaweco's elegantly designed and surprisingly affordable pens are as much design statements as writing implements. But the brand's metallic pens are its pièces de résistance. These usually go for upwards of $75, but right now my personal favourite, the Brass Sport Fountain Pen, is 19% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $59.99.

(Image credit: Kaweco)

Compact yet substantial, the pen develops a unique patina over time, adding character with every note. And right now it's sitting at the lowest price I've ever seen for it. With some of the most beautiful pens in the world commanding five(!)-figure asking prices, it's a treat to be able to pick one up for less than $60. Happy writing.