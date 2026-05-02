This hefty tome takes book design to a whole new level

Standing out in the book world can be tricky. There are hundreds of beautifully designed books out there, so how can you make something truly unique?

That's something that's not been a problem for graphic designer Kieron Lewis, with his latest project: Lagos Biennial I–V: The Making of an African Capital of Culture. The tome sits within a seven-kilogram hand-cast sculpture concrete case, which represents Tafawa Balewa Square – the symbolic site of Nigeria's 1960 independence celebrations.

"The plan was to extend the biennial experience beyond the exhibition, and in a way, reinforce the monumentality of the Tafawa Balewa Square, which has suffered a lot of neglect in recent times," explains Kieron.

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Creating the case was an experiment in itself. "First a wooden mold with a core is created to cast the concrete. It took several attempts to get it right and my studio assistants took turns at it until we found the right approach. The terraces and towers which are more delicate are 3D printed," Kieron says.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kieron Lewis) (Image credit: Kieron Lewis) (Image credit: Kieron Lewis) (Image credit: Kieron Lewis)

Kieron was commissioned by Lagos Biennial Director, Dr Folakunle Oshun, to design the organisation’s first hardback publication. The publication invites readers to engage with pioneering artistic interventions staged across some of Lagos’ most iconic colonial and post-independence sites, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation (2017), Independence House (2019), and Tafawa Balewa Square (2021 and 2024).

It shows how artists from across Africa and beyond continue to interact with, shape, and inhabit these dynamic urban environments, reflecting Lagos’ global cultural reach.

The book is 456 pages long and features 161 artists from around the world. It took over two years to design and documents the past four editions of the Biennial, alongside curatorial insights into the upcoming 2026 edition.