This hefty tome takes book design to a whole new level

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Lagos Biennial I–V: The Making of an African Capital of Culture sits within a 7-kilogram concrete case.

book with concrete structure on top
(Image credit: Kieron Lewis)

Standing out in the book world can be tricky. There are hundreds of beautifully designed books out there, so how can you make something truly unique?

That's something that's not been a problem for graphic designer Kieron Lewis, with his latest project: Lagos Biennial I–V: The Making of an African Capital of Culture. The tome sits within a seven-kilogram hand-cast sculpture concrete case, which represents Tafawa Balewa Square – the symbolic site of Nigeria's 1960 independence celebrations.

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Lagos Biennial book
(Image credit: Kieron Lewis)

Kieron was commissioned by Lagos Biennial Director, Dr Folakunle Oshun, to design the organisation’s first hardback publication. The publication invites readers to engage with pioneering artistic interventions staged across some of Lagos’ most iconic colonial and post-independence sites, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation (2017), Independence House (2019), and Tafawa Balewa Square (2021 and 2024).

It shows how artists from across Africa and beyond continue to interact with, shape, and inhabit these dynamic urban environments, reflecting Lagos’ global cultural reach.

The book is 456 pages long and features 161 artists from around the world. It took over two years to design and documents the past four editions of the Biennial, alongside curatorial insights into the upcoming 2026 edition.