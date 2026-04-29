One of London's most iconic buildings gets a new identity

London's St Paul Cathedral is one of the capital's most iconic buildings. Designed by Sir Christopher Wren in the late 17th century, the cathedral was a symbol of resilience during the Blitz and is known today as 'The People's Cathedral'. It is both a magnet for visitors as well as a working, vibrant church.

The cathedral now has a new visual identity, courtesy of Pentagram, led by Domenic Lippa. The new look centres around the St Paul's wordmark. This was created thanks to a deep dive into the cathedral's history, drawing on letter engravings and carvings throughout the building and in the Crypt (and is an excellent example of how to build on a brand's heritage).

Working closely with the cathedral's stonemasons, the team explored and experimented with the wordmark to see how it could be made into a modern mark that respected the cathedral's heritage.

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