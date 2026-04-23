Ever wondered what a font made of body parts looks like?

And now for something completely different. Bringing new meaning to the concept of the body font, wellness retailer Holland and Barrett has unveiled a new campaign featuring a typeface made entirely out of body parts.

As part of its new 'Back your body' platform, Holland and Barrett has revealed a series of billboards designed by Lucky Generals, featuring letters made out of various parts of the human body. It's not the first time we've seen body parts form a typeface, but it's one of the most striking examples yet. You won't find anything like this among the best free fonts.

(Image credit: Lucky Generals)

"As a nation, we’re not as proactive with our health as we’d like to be," reads Lucky Generals' case study. "But with Holland & Barrett, we’re on a mission to change that, with the launch of our new brand platform Back Your Body – acting as both a rallying cry to the nation and an assertion of Holland & Barrett’s expertise and unmatched wellness offering."

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(Image credit: Lucky Generals)

"For our launch campaign, we started with the insight that we often take our bodies for granted. We struggle to find the time to listen, until something goes wrong. To change that we decided to step back and give the body the mic. To let it deliver a message no-one could ignore."

The campaign also features a brilliant ad (above), in which various body implore us, to the tune of Robin S's seminal '90s club banger, to "Show me love".

From Snickers' deliciously nutty new typeface to Google's iconic brand font, we've seen plenty of brilliant custom brand typography in recent months.