Ever wondered what a font made of body parts looks like?
Holland and Barrett's new typeface is a celebration of all things human.
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And now for something completely different. Bringing new meaning to the concept of the body font, wellness retailer Holland and Barrett has unveiled a new campaign featuring a typeface made entirely out of body parts.
As part of its new 'Back your body' platform, Holland and Barrett has revealed a series of billboards designed by Lucky Generals, featuring letters made out of various parts of the human body. It's not the first time we've seen body parts form a typeface, but it's one of the most striking examples yet. You won't find anything like this among the best free fonts.
"As a nation, we’re not as proactive with our health as we’d like to be," reads Lucky Generals' case study. "But with Holland & Barrett, we’re on a mission to change that, with the launch of our new brand platform Back Your Body – acting as both a rallying cry to the nation and an assertion of Holland & Barrett’s expertise and unmatched wellness offering."Article continues below
"For our launch campaign, we started with the insight that we often take our bodies for granted. We struggle to find the time to listen, until something goes wrong. To change that we decided to step back and give the body the mic. To let it deliver a message no-one could ignore."
The campaign also features a brilliant ad (above), in which various body implore us, to the tune of Robin S's seminal '90s club banger, to "Show me love".
From Snickers' deliciously nutty new typeface to Google's iconic brand font, we've seen plenty of brilliant custom brand typography in recent months.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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