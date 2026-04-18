This new NYC park branding radiates pure whimsy

Washington Square Park Conservancy has unveiled a suave new brand identity, capturing the joyous community spirit of one of New York's most beloved spaces. A hub for relaxation, performance, protest and celebration, this diverse green space is a beacon of life, now with a new identity to match its vibrant spirit.

The best rebrands aren't necessarily the flashiest or loudest; they're about distilling a brand's spirit. Beautiful and dynamic in its bespoke design, Washington Square Parks Conservancy's new identity demonstrates how capturing a simple slice of life brand essence can lead to a timeless, future-proof identity

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, Washington Square Park Conservancy was created to address the park’s ongoing operational needs and steward its 9.75 acres of lawns, gardens, and public grounds. At the centre of the rebrand is the conservancy's new logo, inspired by the Washington Square Park's iconic arch. This sentimental motif comes to life via a series of playful illustrations capturing the ways people inhabit the space, from chess players, dog walkers, and pétanque matches to the Fountain Plaza and the park’s sunbathing lawn, “the beach".

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(Image credit: Washington Square Park Conservancy)

Created by Paula Scher and her team at Pentagram, the new identity is a joyful, colourful, and expressive system that sets the park apart from New York’s other green spaces. Shaped by the rebrand's goal to serve and connect the community by making the park’s features, amenities, and programs easier to discover, a new website was created. Designed in collaboration with WeShouldDoItAll, the site combines utility with heritage, incorporating archival imagery and editorial content to spotlight Washington Square Park’s cultural legacy.

(Image credit: Washington Square Park Conservancy)

“WSP has long stood as one of New York City’s most iconic gathering places – where culture, community, and creativity come together in a truly unique way,” says NYC Parks Interim Manhattan Borough Commissioner Ralph Musolino. “This new brand identity and website reflect the energy and inclusivity that define the park, while strengthening the Conservancy’s ability to connect with New Yorkers, support critical on-the-ground operations, and ensure this beloved public space continues to thrive for generations to come.”

For more branding inspiration from Pentagram, take a look at this opera house's stunning moving logotype or check out this ingenious advert that pokes fun at unsolicited weight loss advice.