Nvidia's new RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 announced at CES – but is there a meaningful performance bump?

The new generation of GPUs range from $550 to $2000.

The new Nvidia RTX 500, announced in 2025&#039;s CES event.
(Image credit: Future/Nvidia)
Gamers and professional digital creatives rejoice – Nvidia has announced its new 5000 series of GPUs, with CEO Jensen Huang revealing all at this year's CES tech event.

If spec sheets are to be believed, the top dog of the series – the RTX 5090 – could well become the best graphics card for gaming. Scrap that, it'll be the best graphics card out there, full stop. But we won't be able to say for sure until the 5090 releases on 30 Jan at the princely sum of $1999 (along with the 5080 at $999). And we can test the RTX 5070 Ti ($749), and the RTX 5070 ($549) in February.

Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

