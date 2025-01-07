What is Nvidia's new DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation feature, and why should 3D artists care?

News
By
published

The new AI feature impresses.

Nvidia announced its lineup of new RTX GPUs at CES 2025, and alongside the new DLSS 4 with pathtracing, the tech giant revealed its new feature, Multi-Frame Generation. This could save developers money and improve performance for gamers, so what is it?

Announced alongside the roster of new GPUs - the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 - which are twice as fast as the previous Nvidia The GeForce RTX 4090, the new DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation could turn out to be more important that raw speed for gamers and artists using the best 3D modelling software.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.