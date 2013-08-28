30 brilliant 3D artists to follow on Behance

With millions of views each month, online creative community Behance is quickly becoming the place to be for artists of all disciplines. It's a fantastic way to see what your peers are up to as well as finding new work and creative inspiration from top web designers and agencies.

But, with so many portfolios to browse through, it can be difficult to know where to start. So to make things easy for you, we've done the hard work and picked 30 of the top 3D art portfolios that are definitely worth a look...

01. Zeitguist

Zeitguist show off their attention to detail in 3D

Zeitguist is an inspiring creative studio based in Berlin, Germany. Working with the likes of Absolut and MTV, their surreal 3D creations are as mesmerising as they are inspiring. The patience and attention to detail that goes into each of their projects is astounding.

02. Leticia Reinaldo

Keep your eye on Leticia - we think she'll do great things

Leticia Reinaldo is a designer hailing from Brazil. She now lives in LA studying 3D and her talent has earned her a wide range of freelance projects. She's currently focusing on modelling and texturing characters in various scenarios. We think she's certainly one to watch in the 3D world.

03. Pedro Conti

Pedro has showcased a wide range of 3D creations throughout his portfolio

Whilst focusing in character design, Brazil-based designer Pedro Conti has created some incredible 3D projects for a variety of projects including this brilliant advertisement for Philips. He's also created his very own short movie, which includes a host of inspiring 3D work.

04. Dalmiro Buigues

Dalmiro has worked with the likes of Nickelodeon and even the Grammys

Dalmiro Buigues is a graphic designer from San Juan, Argentina, but now lives in Buenos Aires working with Injaus Design. His abilities as a motion designer and 3D artist has secured him clients such as The Grammys and Nickelodeon.

05. Miagui

Miagui's advertisement creations are consistantly striking

Miagui is a creative production studio focused on advertising images. They have a wide range of creatives working within their team and produce multidisciplinary outputs of photography, illustration, CGI and image processing. Their advertisement creations are consistantly striking and always inspiring.

06. Piotr Kosinski

Piotr Kosinski was lead 3D artist when developing this fully CGI Mini Cooper S Paceman Black

Piotr Kosinski is a super-talented, freelance 3D artist currently living and working in Warsaw, Poland. He has worked with many leading advertising and creative agencies, including TBWA and W+K, during his career, taking on the role of lead 3D artist for the majority of projects he's involved with.

So, if it's 3D inspiration you're after - and you like cars in particular - then you should definitely start here with what can only be described as an awe-inspiring portfolio.

07. Chaotic Atmospheres

Check out the portfolio of Chaotic Atmospheres for some beautiful, surreal environments

If you're seeking inspirational 3D environments, then look no further than the brilliant portfolio of Chaotic Atmospheres. A master of surreal looking landscapes, this talented artist has also turned his hand to the creation of some seriously cool 3D spaceships too.

Not the most extensive selection of projects to choose from but the 10 that are there are definitely worth checking out and, we reckon, this is one to keep an eye on.

08. Peter Nowacki

Peter Nowacki used 3ds Max and V-Ray to create this piece titled The Race Day

Peter Nowacki is a 3D artist, currently working at production studio Ars Thanea. And his Behance portfolio is overflowing with awesome projects he's worked on in the last few years.

He comments online, "Graphics came to me in a really amazing way because everything started from fantasy books and games that I used to play with my cousin when I was young. I'm an only child so, in my opinion, fantasy was my way of escape to magic worlds in my imagination."

09. Wagner de Souza

Wagner de Souza modelled and mapped the strawberry on this particular project

Wagner de Souza currently works as 3D artist at Brazilian game studio Monster Juice. Only a member on Behance for the past 12 months, de Souza already has an impressive collection of 3D projects in his portfolio.

Having worked at advertising companies previously, projects cover everything from game and app development and advertising and visual effects.

10. Andrea Giordano

Andrea Giordano worked on the modelling and texturing of the CG dragons of the first season of Game of Thrones

Based in London, Andrea Giordano specialises in texturing, digital sculpting, character and organic modeling for film and games. Her talents have been recognised by many, having recently finished working on "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" as Lead Texture artist at Digital Domain, Reliance MediaWorks London.

Giordano previous work also includes Game of Thrones (season one), Great Expectations, Sherlock Holmes 2 - some of which is showcased in her brilliant portfolio. It also features useful screenshots of 3D meshes and textures she has created.

11. Aleksandr Kuskov

An amazing work of 3D art; Time Machine by Alexsandr Kuskov

CG and VFX artist Aleksandr Kuskov has crazy amounts of talent in the art of 3D. His portfolio is brimming with inspiring, intricate images of everything from cars and cameras to fantasy lands and beasts.

Kuskov's meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout his work, including this beautifully crafted project titled 'Time Machine'. We don't even want to think about how long each piece of the machinery took to create and place together, not to mention the realistic butterflies.

12. Jan Reeh

This creative image was created using a combination of CGI, matte painting and image retouching

Jan Reeh is head of CG at Prague-based creative agency Striker Digital. Especially interested in computer graphics and VFX, Reeh uses software including Autodesk 3ds Max and The Foundry's Nuke to create his 3D art, all of which are showcased in his brilliant portfolio.

We particularly like the above creative mini-world project, a visual that Reeh worked on while at Mediaage. Each letter represents one of the studio's clients and a related project. We're especially loving the final 'e', which doubles as a beer tap.

13. Piotr Kolus

Piotr Kolus was the lead 3D artist behind this fully CG flashing Marilyn Monroe print

Lead 3D artist Piotr Kolus works at Polish creative production studio Ars Thanea. During his time at the studio, Kolus has lead projects for many leading brands, including Disney, Tiger Beer, and Mercedes-Benz.

Kolus's inspiring portfolio includes a set of prints for Ideas Books, in which a flashing Marilyn Monroe, Andre Agassi, and Elvis Presley were created completely in 3D.

14. Tim Cooper

Cooper created these fully 3D Pilsner beer cans for Hansa packaging

Nottingham-based artist Tim Cooper has a passion and talent for CGI, specialising in 3D product and packaging realisation and creative advertising.

A portfolio full of everything from 3D luxury chocolate and beer cans to toy characters and watch designs, Cooper has created pixel perfect images for some of the world's leading brands, including Harrods, Clinique, and Men's Health Magazine

15. Christophe Heughe

We wouldn't be impressed with a hair style like that either!

Although his is not the most extensive portfolio on Behance, artist Christophe Heughe is one to keep an eye on. Having only been a member since May this year, he is already showcasing three brilliant 3D-based projects.

Our favourite is this personal project titled 'Bad Hair Day', in which Heughe's CG skills are evident. 3D hair is notoriously difficult to master, let alone sculpting it into the focal point of the piece. Hats off to him. Literally.

16. Marcelo Jr.

Marcelo Jr's portfolio is full of brilliant 3D projects, including this one for Hellmann's Ketchup

After graduating in graphic design, artist Marcelo Jr. ventured into the creative world and found another passion - 3D advertising. With over five years experience in the field, he now works for Brasil-based 3D design and creative agency MMJ Studio.

It was here that Marcelo Jr collaborated on the above, brilliant Hellmann's Ketchup campaign, creating this awesome, wrestling world for some determined tomatoes. This is just one of many cool 3D projects that can be found in his awesome portfolio.

17. Mike Campau

Campau created a series of images, which freezes a moment of time in a dancer's routine and turned their movements into 3D static sculptures

Digital artist and creative director Mike Campau is a bit of a whizz when it comes to 3D art. Specialising in hybrid imagery (mixing photography with CGI), his portfolio is extensive, each project completely different and equally as good as the last.

With over 15 years experience in graphic design, art direction, and CG, Campau has worked with Pepsi and Sony to name a few. The artist comments on his site, 'In short... I make pretty pictures'. And we wholeheartedly agree.

18. Antoine Magnien

The 3D wax scenes by Antonie Magnien are simply stunning

When looking through the portfolio of Antoine Magnien, there really is no denying his skills as a 3D artist. A mixture of realistic renders and more abstract projects, Magnien has serious talent.

Our favourite project of his, by far, is a series of fully CG images he created for a Amnesty International print campaign this year. The images are haunting but unbelievable good, depicting characters and various scenes made out of melting wax.

19. George Nijland

No, it's not a photo, this really is a CG image

George Nijland of Triple-D visuals is an extremely talented 3D artist, who specialises in architectural visualisation. And his portfolio is full of gorgeous, high quality interior renders and exterior montages.

This beautiful image is a perfect example of the quality 3D art Nijland is capable of. So, if you're into architecture, 3D or simply want some inspiration before decorating your own home, you should definitely follow this guy!

20. Thomas Mangold

Thomas Mangold created this slimy 3D creature for a Sony Playstation advertising campaign

If it's inspiration that's out of the ordinary that you're after, then you should definitely follow CGI artist and photographer Thomas Mangold. A master of the weird and wonderful, his portfolio is full of quirky 3D character projects.

Mangold's unusual style has caught the attention of many leading brands, with him working alongside the likes of the WWF, Playstation and the Syfy channel.

21. Lewis Rowe

3D artist Lewis Rowe replicated the fur and skin of various creatures with ages hidden subtely within them for Olay's Hide The Age campaign

Freelance 3D and digital artist Lewis Rowe works in London producing imagery for brands in the advertising and design industries. His impressive portfolio showcases his work for brands which include McDonalds, T-Mobile, and Transport for London.

In 2010, Rowe created a series of 3D animal camouflage prints for beauty range Olay titled 'Hide Your Age', which appeared on billboard posters around London. Featuring ultra realistic images of a snake, tiger, and cheetah, each texture has deliberately subtle hidden ages in the patterns.

22. Nick Kaloterakis

Check out the crazy amounts of detail in this Transformer-inspired creation by 3D artist Nick Kaloterakis

Nick Kaloterakis is a senior 3D and VFX artist based in Sydney, where he runs his own design studio kollected. If you like sci-fi, robots, and futuristic-inspired art, then you'll love this guy's awesome portfolio, which is full of it.

Kaloterakis talents in the art of 3D have not gone unnoticed over the years, with his work featuring in campaigns by Sony, Qantas, Foxtel, New York Times, National Geographic, Australian TV networks, Saatchi & Saatchi, and the Discovery Channel.

23. Souverein

This portrait is impressive for two main reasons, firstly, it's made from earphones and secondly, it's entirely CG

Souverein is a post production company based in the Netherlands, which specialises in CGI, photography and fine art printing. The studio's portfolio features multiple pages, full of inspiring artwork and imagery.

The group of creatives that form Souverein have serious talent, which has been recognised by brands including McDonald's, Deutsche Bank, and domestic applicance manufacturer Miele.

24. Finishizer

This 3D print is mouth-wateringly good

Polish CGI studio Finishizer are dedicated to the art of 3D print advertising. Over the years, the company has collaborated with the likes of Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Fiat, and TBWA to name a few. And the company's portfolio is full of the brilliant work it has done for each client.

There are many projects to choose from, but one of our favourites is this print campaign for Mars Inc, in which the Finishizer team created this impressive 3D hand made from mini Snickers bars.

25. Dimitry Morozov

Dimitry Morozov used 3D software Cinema 4D predominantly to create this gorgeous illustration

Dimitry Morozov aka Dimitry Rockstar is an incredibly talented digital artist who uses 3D CG extensively in his work. His distinctive graphic style is instantly recognisable, with a somewhat futuristic feel to it and the use of bright, bold colours.

Morozov puts his talents to good use, creating many vibrant CD covers, posters and booklets. So, if you want an inspiration injection of bright, bold and beautiful then this is the portfolio to follow.

26. Viaframe

The Viaframe team created this entirely CG ad for Puma

Computer generated imagery company Viaframe have a portfolio full of inspiring, professional 3D work. Based in Germany, the company has produced CGI imagery for clients including BMW, Siemens, and Olympus.

A perfect example of the Viaframe team's talents is showcased in this fully CG print advert for Puma, for which they used popular 3D software package Autodesk Maya.

27. Platige Image

Polish post production studio Platige Image specialises in creating computer graphics, 3D animation, special digital effects and image composition for advertising and feature length productions.

The company portfolio features one gorgeous 3D project after another and with a mixture of different styles, there's inspiration here for everyone. One of our favourites is Battle of Grunwald project above, the detail and talent in which speaks for itself.

28. Plenty

Specialising in 3D CG and animation, Argentinian motion graphics company Plenty has a rich and extensive online portfolio. In particular, if like cartoon style, 3D character designs, you should definitely follow these guys.

A bunch of young professionals, the Plenty team have a serious amount of talent, which has been recognised by brands including Schweppes, Vodafone, and Doritos.

29. Nikopicto

Nickopicto developed this 3D print campaign for Duracell, which depicted various characters made up of thousands of pink Duracell rabbits

Nikopicto is a Hong Kong-based 3D print production company founded by artists Nicolas Lesaffre and Lily Leung. The company portfolio is immense, with multiple pages of awes-inspiring 3D projects.

Specialising in 3D animation, illustration and character design, the duo has collaborated with clients such as Motorola, Nissan, Peugeot, and McDonald's.

30. Mechanique General

The Mechanique General team created this fully 3D frog for a Tag Heuer print campaign

Lastly, but by no means least is the brilliant portfolio of French 3D imaging studio Mechanique General. It's hard to put into words just how good the work from this production company is, you simply need to go and check it out for yourselves.

It was also difficult to pick a favourite project by these guys, but in the end we settled on this stunning campaign created this year for Tag Heuer, which featured a beautiful 3D mechanical frog and humming bird.

