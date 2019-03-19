30 top graphic designers to follow on Behance

Behance has over 10 million members, so it's no surprise that the online portfolio platform is a great place to find new work, potential collaborators and creative inspiration. But, with so many portfolios to browse through, how do you find the best? To make life easier, we've curated some of the top graphic design portfolios that are definitely worth a look.

And if the finest that Behance has to offer isn't enough for you, don't despair. We have selected more portfolio examples and graphic design portfolio inspiration that will have you itching to get started.

01. TwoPoints.Net

TwoPoints.Net's cover for novum 11.18 – an issue dedicated to 'creative paper'

For exciting graphic design work (plus a masterclass in how to present your Behance portfolio) look no further than TwoPoints.Net. Co-founded by Dr Martin Lorenz – who specialises in flexible visual systems - and graphic designer Lupi Asensio, the Hamburg and Barcelona-based studio creates cutting-edge design for clients large and small.

The studio’s Behance portfolio is a tightly curated affair. Like their main site, it’s regularly updated with their latest projects - with details of the brief included at the top of each project page, above a series of stunning images. On the Road to Variable, edited and designed by TwoPoints.net, is an exciting and eclectic collection of variable typography innovation published by Victionary.

02. Chad Michael

Packaging for Mayhaven ginger liqueur

Chad Michael launched his studio of the same name in 2014 after working as lead designer at a range of New York-based agencies, including Landor, Pearlfisher and Stranger & Stranger.

He specialises in branding and package design – he’s worked with the likes of Jack Daniels and Entertainment Weekly – and his work is can be seen in over 20 print publications which include Los Logos, Logo Lounge, CA Magazine, and HOW.

03. Marta Cerdà

OMELET by Marta Cerdà

Amsterdam-based graphic designer Marta Cerdà boasts a stunning Behance portfolio. If you’re interested in typography, you’ll find a whole host of glorious experimental type and editorial design work to feast your eyes one. And the ADC Young Gun updates her Behance portfolio regularly, so you won’t have to wait long for more visual inspiration.

04. Pentagram

The National, Sleep Well Beast - Campaign and Packaging, by Pentagram

Sure, Pentagram is one of the world’s most famous design firms and has the luxury of a dedicated communications team to maintain its online presence. But the international team’s Behance portfolio is packed with best-in-class graphic design work across every media you can think of – which means Pentagram deserves its place in this list. Whether you’re interested in logo design, editorial, packaging or more, it’s all here.

05. Shane Griffin

Griffin teamed up with NIKE on their Get Cozy campaign

Born in Ireland and based in New York, Shane Griffin is a designer and artist whose work spans a range of disciplines, from animation and illustration to film direction and photography. His clients have included Nike, Bacardi and Adidas, and though he co-founded New York-based studio and artist representation agency Sunday Afternoon, he is currently a "free agent".

06. Andrew Fairclough

Official Pixies gig poster

A self-taught illustrator, designer and art director at Kindred Studio, Andrew Fairclough started out designing skate and snowboard graphics and has moved on to work with top clients including GQ, American Express, Jack Daniels and Penguin Books. His work is inspired by mid-century spot illustrations with a dash of vintage sci-fi and comic art, and he enjoys working with a limited palette to evoke the nostalgia and tactility of found art.

07. Maria Grønlund

I Speak Fluid Colours is one of many vibrant, abstract artwork series by Maria Grønlund

Specialising in logos and branding, Maria Grønlund is an independent graphic designer based in Lystrup, Denmark. Using vibrant colours to stir the senses, much of her work has an abstract, dream-like quality to it. "I love to play around with words, colors, shapes, and styles to make all the aspects play together like music," she comments on Behance.

08. Ruslan Khasanov

Russian digital artist Ruslan Khasanov specialises in graphic design, typography and illustration, more often than not mixing all three in incredible experimental projects. His work includes Warm Up (above), which is one of many beautiful videos in which different coloured liquids play centre stage.

09. Violaine & Jeremy

Violaine and Jeremy's work for Theatre des Bouffes du Nord

Violaine Orsoni and Jeremy Schneider are a creative duo who operate a graphic arts studio in Paris. Upon visiting their portfolio, you'll be greeted with numerous awe-inspiring pencil sketches, as well as multiple examples of projects they've art directed, including some stunning work on trend magazine Influencia. Their recent work for Theatre des Bouffes du Nord includes animated posters and a wonderful custom typeface.

10. Zim and Zou

Zim and Zou are masters at paper art creations

Lucie Thomas teamed up with Thibault Zimmermann to form Zim&Zou, a French studio based in Nancy. The pair explore a range of fields including installation, graphic design and illustration. but are best known for their magnificent paper art. Both studied graphic design during three years at an art school and now prefer creating real objects with paper and taking photos out of them, rather than composing images on a computer.

