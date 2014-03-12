20 inspirational photographers to follow on Behance

Behance is a great place to find new work, inspiring design portfolios, and creative inspiration from top professional photographers that'll have you hitting the Photoshop tutorials to hone your photo editing skills. But, with so many of them to browse through, it can be difficult to know where to start.

So to make things easy for you, we've done the hard work and picked 20 of the top photographers' portfolios that are definitely worth a look...

Your Beautiful Eyes takes a close up and personal look at the human eye. Manvelyan also created a similar series titled Animal Eyes

Born in 1976, professional photographer Suren Manvelyan got into the medium at the age of just 16. Since then he's gone on to create numerous series and campaigns, such as the above 'Your Beautiful Eyes', which have featured in many publications including The Independent, Wired, and The Telegraph. Manvelyan's portfolio is incredibly inspiring, with beautiful images reflecting his photographic interests, spanning from macro to portraits, creative photo projects, landscape, and much more.

Tom Hussey photographed this award winning campaign for Novartis' Exelon Patch, a prescription medicine for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's dementia

This emotional 'Reflection' series was the work of commercial advertising photographer Tom Hussey and his extensive online portfolio is full of campaigns with similarly clever and thought provoking images. Hussey has received many awards and accolades throughout his career, including being selected as one of the 'Top 200 Advertising Photographers Worldwide' by Luerzer's Archive.

The combination of fashion, sculpture and the human body in Madame Peripetie's photography certainly makes it stand out from the crowd

The portfolio of photographer and art director Madame Peripetie is one of the most weird and wonderful ones on Behance. Her work explores the boundaries between fashion, sculpture and the human body. That combined with inspirations including Surrealism, Dadaism, the New Wave era of the 80s and the British post-punk scene has resulted in a collection of beautiful and striking images.

This long exposure waterscape was taken by Major at Lake Balaton, Hungary

If you're having a stressful day, then head over to the calming portfolio of photographer Akos Major. His beautiful landscape photography instantly invokes a sense of serenity. Born in 1974, the Hungarian photographer spent 10 years working in ad agencies before pursuing his love of graphic design and imagery.

This image forms part of Van Burg's documentary style 'New York Snow' series

Rinze van Brug began his creative career with drawing and graffiti, but when at art school he realised his calling was in photography and design. Van Burg's portfolio is full of awesome images of everything from fashion to documentary photography. Each image showcases his ability to capture the moment, pose, or scene in his own unique style.

Tadder captures that glorious moment when a water balloon splashes atop a bald man's head

Advertising photographer Tim Tadder is the brains behind this fun and striking campaign, aptly titled Water Wigs. Having worked for many big name brands, including Adidas and Budweiser, his portfolio is rammed full of clever concepts and striking images. With a love for weirdness and comedy, Tadder's work is inspirational and entertaining.

This beautiful, atmospheric image was captured in Iceland

Victor Eredel began his photography career five years ago. Based in Petrozavodsk, Russia, Eredel has built up an impressive portfolio in that time, shooting all manner of things and combining them with various graphics, animals, characters and surrealism. So, if you're looking for a mixture of atmospheric images, from both the real and fantasy world, then look no further.

Florencia Mazza Ramsey's FTV Sexies series has received a whole lot of love online

Florencia Mazza Ramsey is a fashion and commercial photographer hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her gorgeous portfolio showcases her individual seductive and atmospheric style. Not surprisingly, the above image, which is part of her 'FTV Sexies' series, is her most viewed and appreciated set of images.

This image forms part of John Wildgoose's depiction of Southern and Northern California

For a check on reality and the world around you, a visit to the portfolio of John Wildgoose is a must. The London-based freelance photographer started his career in 1985, working in reportage style, shooting objects and environments without any staging or fuss. His main aim is to 'capture images that reflect a culture's real identity in a candid honest way, without artefact or the superimposition of my style over the subject matter'.

Sushkevich's style combines natural beauty and suggestive poses to create some amazing erotic fashion imagery

Nick Sushkevich has combined his love of digital photography, graphic design and visual effects to produce a seriously impressive and somewhat steamy portfolio. Amongst other less provocative photos, the Moscow-based photographer mixes sultry and natural beauty with suggestive poses to create some amazing erotic fashion imagery.

Rengim Mutevellioglu's style turns this otherwise simple car image into a beautiful, emotion evoking photograph

It's hard to believe that this beautiful portfolio belongs to a 20-year-old student. But it does. Rengim Mutevellioglu focuses on her surroundings and favours a documentary style of photography. The above image is part of a stunning series she captured whilst living in the country of Georgia. Her entire photography collection has a beautifully honest and refreshing feel to it.

Andrey & Lili created this stunning Fantasy series for reknowned designer Alena Goretskaya

This stunning image forms part of the 'Fantasy' series Moscow-based photographers Andrey Yakovlev & Lili Aleeva recently created for renowed designer Alena Goretskaya. Specialising in fashion photography, the duo's portfolio is made up of hundreds of strikingly beautiful female portraits.

David Graphistolage shoots anything and everything, including small children in huge glasses

If you're looking for images out of the ordinary then you should definitely take a look at the portfolio of David Graphistolage. The Parisian-based photographer takes pictures of anything and anything and gives each his own unique and interesting twist. The gorgeous spectacled child is included in one of his random series 'January work', along with many others that will leave you smiling, thoughtful, bemused and elated. Probably all at the same time!

This striking image was featured in Vogue Italia

After studying Sociology and Art History, at the age of 24, Andreas Stavrinides turned his attention to photography after realising it was the perfect tool to express his interests in life. He has since collaborated with many major publications, including Vogue Italia and Marie Claire. Stavrinides' brilliant portfolio is made up of a collection of his work so far, featuring stunning images with incredible colourings and strong features.

This gorgeous black and white portrait forms part of Kustra's popular Sensual series

Polish-born Joanna Kustra began her photography career just six years ago after enjoying it as a hobby, it became her passion. Fascinated by people, portraits and fashion photography, her extensive portfolio reflects this in wealth of beautiful images, including the above extract from her 'Sensual' series.

A foggy morning in Tuve was the setting for this gorgeous photo

Danish freelance architectural and landscape photographer Kim Høltermand took this gorgeous, atmospheric photo during a trip to Tuve, Switzerland. His portfolio is full of similarly inspiring photos, and his work has featured in many publications, including Grafik and The Hub magazine. His clear attention to fine detail is also put to good use in his second job as a fingerprints expert in The Crime Scene Unit of The Danish National Police.

Darley recently completed this 'She has waited too long' series for Ever magazine

French fashion photographer Pauline Darley touches upon the idea of high fashion using skeletal make-up styles with this stunning series, 'She has waited too long' for Ever magazine. Darley has a number of impressive collaborations under her belt, including Marie Claire, L'officiel and Elle. Her portfolio is composed mainly of female portraiture and fashion, her style resulting in beautifully elegant and feminine images.

Ana Dias's love of pop-culture and 50s pin up girls is prevalent in her impressive portfolio

Portuguese photography Ana Dias has a soft spot for pop-culture and 50s pin-up girls, brought together perfectly in this series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'. Dias's passion for creating colorful scenes, filled with playful and glamorous characters comes from the background in plastic arts. Her interests and photography style fills her impressive portfolio with a vintage feel and bright colours that has attracted the eye of several renowned brands.

This striking image is part of an I Am Burning series, created by Lang in Munich

Sebastian Lang's photography career began in 2008. Specialising in fashion photography, Lang likes to mix his shoots between studio and on-location. His art-fashion style has attracted clients including Elle, Huf and Runway magazines. His portfolio also holds an almost equal selection of colour and black and white photography, showcasing his skills in each.

Reid's Italian Colour series series captures the nation's vibrant colours

The portfolio of travel photographer Jon Reid isn't the most extensive on our list but it's certainly worth a visit. Every six weeks, Reid takes a self-funded photography trip and has some stunning images of Italy, Norway and The Sahara to show for it. Since 2003, he has used photography as a personal visual diary of the world. Let's hope he continues to share his future adventures.

