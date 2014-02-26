25 inspiring typography portfolios on Behance

With almost 30 million portfolio views in the past 30 days, Behance is quickly becoming the place to be for creatives. It's a great place to find new work and creative inspiration from top web designers and agencies.

But, with so many of them to browse through, it can be difficult to know where to start. So to make things easy for you, we've done the hard work and picked some of the top typography portfolios that are definitely worth a look...

01. Chris Labrooy

Chris Labrooy is an expert in his field of 3D typography

Chris Labrooy is a freelance designer and illustrator based in the UK, who's experiments in typography and 3D font projects have had us in awe. His excellent use of colour and bold statements with every piece of work make him a typographer to certainly keep an eye on for fresh ideas and inspiration.

02. Sabeena Karnik

Sabeena Karnik combines both typography and paper art

Mumbai based designer Sabeena Karnik combines both typography and paper art. Specialising in paper sculpturing and acrylic murals, Karnik loves to work with paper and exploring its 'endless possibilities'. Creating 3D, calligraphy inspired typography sculptures, Karnik has produced a number of illustrations for magazines across the world.

03. Thuy Mat Tit

We love the incredibly detailed 'Whispered Garden' type

Vietnamese student Thuy Mat Tit loves design - especially when it comes to creative typography. She's already come up with a whole host of inspirational lettering - including this intricate and incredibly detailed 'Whispered Garden' alphabet.

04. Ged Palmer

We abolsutely adore Ged Palmer's creativity when it comes to custom type

Ged Palmer is a British designer who specialises in custom lettering. A member of the International Society of Typographic Designers, his fascination with letterforms began in his early years while painting graffiti. Today he creates custom lettering and design for discerning clients armed with an extremely sharp pencil and whatever else he can get his hands on.

05. Tomasz Biernat

Tomasz Biernat specialises in old school typography

Tomasz Biernat specialises in old school lettering - often recreating those custom typefaces that hark back to chalk boards and elaborate calligraphy. His typography has been seen on prints, posters and t-shirts as well as bigger installations.

06. HandMadeFont

The fonts on offer include everything from chocolate sauce inspired type to wooden font!

Estonian based design company HMF (HandMadeFont) was founded in 2008 by Vladimir Loginov and Maksim Loginov. Specialising in developing unique, untraditional fonts, they take inspiration from almost anything.

The fonts on offer include everything from chocolate sauce inspired type to wood panels, skin and even ham. These guys certainly don't do typography by halves!

07. Alex Trochut

Alex's experimental style has gained him critical acclaim from across the board

Alex Trochut is a typographer and graphic designer based in Barcelona. He has been working as a freelancer since 2007 and has gained clients such as Pepsi, Wallpaper* and Audi.

His experimental style has gained him critical acclaim from across the board and with a philosophy of 'more is more,' his array of work is a perfect example of embracing the endless spectrum of font formats.

08. Martin Schmetzer

Martin's hand-drawn typography is a feast for the eyes

Hand-drawn typography doesn't come any better than this. Martin Schmetzer is a typographer and graphic designer based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Although he also works with digital typography and font design, it's his hand-drawn creations that really caught our eye. With over 5000 followers, it seems we're not the only ones either!

09. Sean McCabe

Sean is also the co-founder of design firm Bold Perspective

Sean McCabe describes himself as a type designer, illustrator, and interface crafter. He also co-founded Bold Perspective, a San Antonio based design firm.

Sean has had a love affair with typography from a very young age, seeing letters as beautiful as shapes and curves with forms full of beauty. Definitely check out his calligraphy!

10. Charles Williams

This type was designed for a Boston-based branding company

Typographer, illustrator and graphic designer, Charles Williams is currently based in London. Represented by Agency Rush, his client list has already included Adobe, Nike and Converse.

This typography examples was designed for a corporate document produced by Performics, a Boston-based branding company.

11. Aurelie Maron

Aurelie is showing bags of potential with her Behance portfolio

Aurelie Maron has just graduated from a Bachelor of Digital Media with a major in Graphic Design and a minor in Digital Design. Full of passion and enthusiam, Aurelie is still in her early days as a typographer.

Nevertheless, she is showing bags of potential if her Behance portfolio is anything to go by. Keep an eye on this one!

12. BMD Design

BMD have over 20 years experience in typography and graphic design

With over 20 years of experience in typorgraphy, graphic design and communication, BMD is a concentrated creative group who continue to produce innovative designs.

Their projects regularly appear on the 'most appreciated' Behance picks and we can see why. This one in particular is stunning!

13. SAWDUST

Rob and Jonathan have become known for their visually striking typography

An award-winning creative partnership, SAWDUST is the brain child of Rob Gonzalez and Jonathan Quainton. The graphic design duo have been working independently in London for the past few years.

Their approach to design and typography has earned them a worldwide reputation for creating visually striking work that is thoughtful, innovative and meticulously crafted.

14. Laura Meseguer

Laura designs custom fonts for text and display use

Laura Meseguer is a graphic and type designer working currently based in Barcelona. She designs custom fonts with both technical and aesthetics qualities, for text and display use.

Her Behance portfolio shows off her ability to produce typography for an array of different projects from print to posters to branding.

15. Seb Lester

Seb designed JD Salinger's final reissue of The Catcher in the Rye

Seb Lester trained in Graphic Design at Central Saint Martins and now

works in Lewes in East Sussex as a type designer, illustrator, and artist.

Previously a Senior Type Designer at Monotype Imaging, he has created fonts for some of the world's biggest clients including Apple, Nike, Intel, and The New York Times. He also designed JD Salinger's final reissue of The Catcher in the Rye.

16. Albert Trulls

When designing type, Albert develops the conceptual part first

Albert Trulls is a graphic designer, illustrator and letterer based in Barcelona. After working in a number of design studios and agencies, Albert is now a freelancer.

When designing type, Albert develops the conceptual part first and then tries to come up with a suitable and innovative solution. That way, the concept goes together with the form.

17. Alison Rowan

Check out Alison's 'daily doodles' page for typography inspiration

Although only 19-years-old, Alison Rowan is making a name for herself in the graphic design world. Immersing herself in the creative field since before she can remember, her designs are fun and ambitious.

Check out her 'Daily Doodles: Lettering' section, where she posts pictures of her practised typography, as well as the inspiration behind each one.

18. Ivan Filipov

Ivan specialises in logos but also creates type from time to time

Ivan Filipov is a graphic and web designer who specialises in logos, print pieces, websites but from time to time, he creates typefaces. Being a typography aficionado, he also publishes a blog dedicated to to typography and the art of typefaces.

19. David McLeod

Take a look at David's Behance portfolio for an array of 3D delights

Working as a digital designer, lllustrator and 3D artist, it comes as no surprise that David McLeod is one of the most innovative typographers making an appearance on this list.

With his expertise in 3D, his font creations are a glorious experiment in typography. Take a look at his Behance portfolio for an array of 3D delights.

20. Joachim VU

Joachim also co-owns and co-runs Hooraylabs

Joachim VU is a graphic & lettering designer currently working from Paris, France. Specializing in branding and custom lettering, Joachim gives special consideration to anything type related, from font development to web typography.

Joachim also co-owns and co-runs Hooraylabs - a design and development startup company.

21. Studio AIRPORT

The Studio is based in the sparkling neighbourhood of Lombok, Utrecht

Studio AIRPORT is a young design-agency founded by Vincent de Boer, Maurits Wouters and Bram Broerse. The Studio is based in the sparkling neighbourhood of Lombok, Utrecht in The Netherlands.

After graduating from the Utrecht School of Arts (HKU) in Graphic Design, the three friends have gone on to create some stunning typography.

22. HvD Fonts

HvD Fonts provide high quality typography design

HvD Fonts is a type foundry from Berlin/Germany. The company was founded by Hannes von Döhren in 2005 and they produce high quality typefaces as much for display as for text use.

In 2011, Hannes received the Certificate of Excellence in Type Design from the Type Directors Club NY. Hannes is certainly a typographer that knows his stuff!

23. Luke Lucas

This post-election inspired type was created for The Washington Post

Luke Lucas is a 36-year-old freelance creative, art director, illustrator, designer, and typographer from Melbourne, Australia. He loves that the same word, passage or even letter can be treated in bunch of different ways and embody entirely different meanings...

A lot of Behance users seem to agree with him, seeing as he's managed to bag himself over 6000 followers.

24. Nina Gregier

Nina combines typography with craft

Nina Gregier is an illustrator and graphic designer hailing from Crawcow in Poland. She combines typography with craft and the results are some of the most beautiful fonts we've ever come across.

This particular example was an experiment with embroidery on paper, using different shapes and forms. We love it!

25. Artem Sukhinin

This experimental type was created for a Scout London cover

Artem Sukhinin is a London based graphic designer from Moscow, Russia. Graphic design, typography, type illustration, and branding are the strongest aeras of his interest.

One of the main characteristics of his personality is the tendency to problem solve, which applies to all areas of his creations. We love this experimental type created for a Scout London cover.

