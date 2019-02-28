15 top typography resources

If you are looking for help with fonts or type, these typography resources are for you. The web is a wonderful thing, brimming with resources and tutorials for people wanting to learn about the discipline and see some examples of beautiful and innovative typography to inspire.

But, sometimes, too much choice can be confusing, so we've picked some top sites that will really help you get to grips with it.

Before you begin, if you find yourself a bit lost in all the type terminology, then see our list of typography rules and terms every designer must know.

Even the typefaces used on Alphabettes' site were designed by women

Ever felt that the world of typography was maybe just a bit blokey? Take a look at Alphabettes, then, created to showcase and support the work of women working in the fields of lettering, typography and type design. It features practical guides as well as wider type-related commentary, and also organises a mentorship programme.

WhatTheFont is our go-to for identifying tricky typefaces

We've all looked at a cool piece of design at some point and not been able to work out what fonts are being used. And while there are a few sites out there that aim to help identify fonts, MyFonts' WhatTheFont has long been our favourite; simply upload an image, highlight the lettering you want to identify, and it'll give you a rundown of its best guesses, complete with buying links.

Feast your eyes on all the gorgeous work featured on We Love Typography

We Love Typography is type heaven. A brilliant, curated gallery of type-related content, the site is a collaboration between John Boardley (of I love Typography) and Kari Pätilä. With multiple pages of gorgeous typography, you're sure to find inspiration here.

We love the stylish black and white design of Incredible Types

Incredible Types is 'a curated collection and showcase of outstanding typography and design from around the world'. Taken from 432 creatives from 51 different countries, Incredible Types features 426 pieces of type design to inspire you. The website has a stylish black and white design, with each project coming to life in colour when selected.

For type in all shapes, size, colour and style head to Typeverything

The name of this site says it all really. Typeverything is a brilliant blog, which features type lettering in all shapes and sizes, colours and styles, by a handful of talented artists. The site is clean, organised and simple to use – simply scroll down to take in hundreds of inspirational images.

Find out the latest news from design agency e-Types at Playtype

Typefaces are something of an obsession at Copenhagen design agency e-Types, so the team set up online type foundry Playtype. At this stylish website you can buy fonts and read news, and there's also a handy typographer's glossary.

Tumblr blog I Love Typography was founded by graphic designer John Boardley

I Love Typography was founded by British-born writer, publisher and graphic designer John Boardley. Now one the world's most popular fonts and typography blogs, ILT has amassed its huge following from the wealth of brilliant tips, training advice, news and interviews it features on the subject of type.

Beautiful Type showcases incredible typography illustrations and inspiring videos from around the web

Beautiful Type was started in 2010 by two web designers, Francis Chouqet and Aurélien Foutoyet, who share the same passion for typography. This gorgeous Tumblr blog does exactly what it says on the tin and showcases incredible typography illustrations and inspiring videos from around the web. It also has a page dedicated to awesome design and type related books.

Check out various font design by the team at Commercial Type

Commercial Type was set up by designers Paul Barnes and Christian Schwartz. The duo have worked together since 2004 on various typeface projects, most notably the award-winning Guardian Egyptian. At Commercial Type you can view and purchase numerous font designs developed by Barnes and Schwartz, their staff and outside collaborators.

Friends of Type is run by four primary contributors, Erik Marinovich, Aaron Carámbula, Jason Wong and Dennis Payongayong

Friends of Type is a type and lettering sketchblog run by Erik Marinovich, Aaron Carámbula, Jason Wong and Dennis Payongayong. These four designers continually upload original typographic design and lettering. There's no messing about either, not a thumbnail in sight just pages full of huge, gorgeous images to inspire you.

Fonts.com has a dedicated learning section, which provides useful information about the typographic arts

Fonts.com has a dedicated learning section, which provides useful and relevant information about the typographic arts, although it is no longer updated as regularly as it once was. Here, you can learn everything from the foundations of type and practical uses to numbers, signs and symbols and the fundamentals of type technology.

Fonts in Use is an independent project from designers Sam Berlow, Stephen Coles and Nick Sherman

Fonts in Use does exactly what it says on the tin, or website in this case, showcasing type at work in the real world. Many of the examples are also accompanied by a write-up to give you a true understand as to why that particular font was chosen for the job. This is a great resource for artists unsure about picking fonts for individual projects.

Typewolf's design allows the featured work to sing

Typewolf aims to assist web designers and developers with typography by providing daily inspiration and pointers. The large, non-scaled-down screengrabs clearly show off the fonts used in each design and, usefully, demonstrate fonts in use on actual websites, as well as background info about the font and personal recommendations for similar fonts.

See what you can do with the endless array of typography out there

Typography is everywhere and like most creatives, we love to see it in all its glory. Typostrate is a blog about type and the endless array of things you can do with it. Showcasing the passion and power of typography, the blogs content and pictures are taken care of by Christian Goldemann and Michael Zeller.

NYC type features the best photography from all five boroughs of the city

Luke Connolly likes New York and what better way is there to express that love than by photographing its best typography? Whilst walking around the city, Luke takes out his Nikon D700 and clicks away at any lettering that takes his fancy.

He features all five boroughs of New York, which means that the blog features a colourful expansion of every kind of typography you could ever wish for. Okay, maybe not every kind, but the whole of New York is a pretty good start.

