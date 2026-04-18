Why are Gen Alpha spending $30+ on records they could stream for free?

Everyone I know with teenage children has noticed the same thing. These kids, who've never known a world without Spotify or YouTube, are asking for record players for Christmas (here are some options if you are, too). They're haunting independent record stores on Saturday mornings. They're spending $30, $40, sometimes $50, on a single album they could legally stream for the price of a cup of coffee a month. Or, if they're willing to put up with ads, for absolutely free.

This is not nostalgia. You cannot feel nostalgic for something you've never experienced. Something else is happening, and it matters for anyone who makes things for a living.

The numbers are striking

According to research by the Vinyl Alliance, 76% of Gen Z vinyl fans buy records at least once a month. Nearly half say vinyl is expensive but worth it because it is something they will "cherish forever". These are not casual collectors. These are people deliberately choosing to spend real money on a physical format, in an era of free-at-point-of-use digital abundance.

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The broader picture bears this out. According to Fortune, UK vinyl LP sales reached 6.7 million in 2023: their highest level in over three decades – driven not by nostalgic middle-aged men but by 16 to 24-year-olds. In the US, meanwhile, vinyl revenues have grown for 17 consecutive years. The format that was supposed to die now generates over a billion dollars annually.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan (Image credit: Island Records)

Strip away the music, and what you have is a generation making an emphatic statement about value, ownership and the quality of experience. The Vinyl Alliance research found that 76% of young buyers purchase records specifically to own a physical copy, while 56% say aesthetic value is central to the appeal. These are not audiophiles seeking technical purity; they are people who want something they can hold, display and keep.

For creatives, this is profound. We've spent two decades optimising for convenience, compressing everything to its most frictionless, most scroll-friendly, most instantly available form. In doing so, we've stripped out much of the meaning. The generation coming up behind us, fundamentally, is telling us that trade-off was not worth it.

Key takeaways

The Vinyl Alliance research reveals something else that creative professionals should think about. More than half of Gen Z respondents said vinyl already gives them a break from digital life, and music therapists and psychologists quoted in the report point to the importance of intentionality: the act of taking a record out, placing it on the turntable, committing to a side.

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This is the question that record stores answer in ways streaming cannot: what does it feel like to be genuinely present with something?

Key takeaway

Today, on Record Store Day, thousands of people will queue outside independent shops not just for the music, but for the experience of doing something deliberate in a physical space. The Vinyl Alliance found that 84% of young fans prefer buying in-store to buying online. They are not shopping; they are participating.

West End Girl by Lily Allen (Image credit: BMG)

The generation growing up right now, surrounded by infinite, weightless, disposable digital content, is voting with its pocket money for the opposite. Weight. Texture. Commitment. A 12-inch sleeve you can hold in your hands, pass to others in the room, and actually look at properly.

In this light, the smartest question any creative can ask in 2026 is not how to make their work more convenient to consume. It's how to make it worth cherishing.