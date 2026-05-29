New Enola Holmes 3 poster slammed with AI allegations
Critics can’t decide if it’s slop or not.
Enola Holmes 3 is coming to Netflix (yes, that's right, there are now not one but two sequels), and to mark the occasion, we've been gifted with a very questionable poster. With its dodgy editing and strange details, critics and fans alike have lambasted the janky design, alleging it may be the work of AI.
While there's no formula for creating the best movie posters, it's probably best to check the finer details so that in our increasingly AI paranoid world, you don't get accusations. This is definitely one of those the more you look, the worse it gets situations, so let's play spot the janky poster design.
The poster in question features leading lady Enola Holmes (the fiery younger sister of Sherlock), atop a moving horse-drawn carriage. Wearing a wedding dress and brandishing a shotgun, the striking image is, on the surface, pretty fun. It's only when you take a look at the finer details that things become... peculiar.
In the background, stumpless trees materialise out of thin air, buildings are left incomplete and hands warp in unnatural manners that set critics into a heated argument over whether it was the work of AI or simply some dodgy Photoshop.
"People out here somehow forgetting that humans can make 'slop' as well smh," one X user wrote, while another countered, "Bad Photoshop work doesn't look less ugly than this, believe me."
For more design news, check out how the Devil Wears Prada 2 artist nailed AI slop or take a look at shameless AI billboard design.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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