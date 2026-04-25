New trend proves fan-made movie posters are better than the originals

In today's era of creativity, the ol' floating head movie poster just doesn't cut the mustard anymore, so fans have taken matters into their own hands. Using shots from movies and behind-the-scenes snippets, creatives are turning these unassuming images into magnificent movie posters that are arguably better than the real thing.

While there are no strict rules for creating the best movie posters, often new releases will fall back on formulaic design, which soon becomes oversaturated. Demonstrating the diversity of film poster design, these ingenious fan-made works show how non-Hollywood budget creatives can create posters just as impactful and iconic.

I saw this and created this https://t.co/iLPHadlTDr pic.twitter.com/JXvriZ51tdApril 20, 2026

The trend revolves around a before-and-after format, with creatives posting their inspiration picture and their original design alongside the caption "I saw this... and created this." Among the posters, graphic designer @ClemsGraphics' design was popular among fans for its take on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Using a behind-the-scenes shot from the movie, Clément captures the refined yet nostalgic feel of the old films, with dynamic lighting and enhanced visual contrast that creates a simple yet striking poster design.

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In another inspiring design, @AleksPhoenix creates a new poster for The Devil Wears Prada 2 using a close-up shot of Meryl Streep. Pairing a bold serif font with delicate cursive, the poster perfectly balances the film's high-fashion magazine aesthetic with a sense of edge (a huge improvement on the official posters in my humble opinion).

The result. The layers. https://t.co/yU4TAjjVF7 pic.twitter.com/GdyTmpCJPRApril 24, 2026

I saw this and created this https://t.co/0ERijPhPgA pic.twitter.com/bvnimXddlAApril 20, 2026

I saw this and created this https://t.co/jWTtvsAJCY pic.twitter.com/6frQKEp3gqApril 23, 2026

For more design inspiration, take a look at how artist Matt Ferguson made movie posters interesting again, or check out why the poster for Lee Cronin's The Mummy was criticised for being too scary.