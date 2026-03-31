Ryan Gosling just recreated the La La Land poster with an alien and I’m obsessed

Throughout the 2000s, Ryan Gosling was the undisputed king of the Hollywood romcom, but over the years, the Y2K heartthrob has proven he can break the mould, taking on a diverse array of roles from Barbie to Blade Runner. While his starring role in the upcoming sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, is no sappy romance, it seems Ryan hasn't forgotten his roots, recreating the poster art from one of his most iconic roles.

There's no formula for creating the best movie posters, but this hilarious parody design proves just how instantly recognisable Ryan Gosling's filmography truly is. The stunt soon prompted a theatre company to create more spoof posters inspired by Ryan's acting career, and the results are pure gold.

Ryan Gosling throws a Hail Mary to fix the La La Land poster in honor of the 10th anniversary, thanks to Rocky… and his jazz hands. #ProjectHailMary pic.twitter.com/zeEr4kEVPiMarch 16, 2026

It all began when Ryan promoted Project Hail Mary by recreating the iconic La La Land poster. It was a surprisingly similar homage, despite the film being released 10 years ago (oh, and the fact that Emma Stone is replaced with an alien called Rocky). Fans were delighted by the stunt, commenting that the design was "pretty much the greatest thing ever!", while another claimed they should "hang it in the Louvre."

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Hopping on the trend, movie theatre chain District Movies created a whole series of parody posters from The Barbie Movie to Fall Guy, all starring Rocky in place of Ryan's costars. While I love the ridiculousness of all the designs, a special shoutout goes to The Notebook parody poster – it's pure art, no notes.

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For more poster design inspiration, check out these beautiful posters for Brendan Fraser's Rental Family or take a look at Disney's Stitch parody posters.