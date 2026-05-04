Pixar’s new Bug’s Life poster just hit me right in the feels

Pixar has shared perhaps the most adorable infographic of all time. Featuring the character of its iconic 1998 movie, A Bug's Life, the ultra-cute poster is a beautifully illustrated botanical guide and a wonderful treat to fans.

We don't often think of the best infographics as particularly fun, but this adorable illustration proves that theory wrong. Simple, playful and wonderfully nostalgic, this charming illustration perfectly captures the magic of Pixar's early animation.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The design in question features all of the Bugs Life icons, including Flik the ant, Heimlich the caterpillar, Manny the praying mantis and more. Even as a chronic arachnophobe, the illustration of Rosie the black widow spider has won my heart.

Article continues below

Each design is paired with the creature's scientific name, akin to classic botanical guide illustration. Shared to Pixar's Instagram, the design attracted an outpouring of praise from fans. "Put this on a T-shirt for me," one requested, while another wrote, "This needs to be printed on a poster."

For more Pixar news, check out the surprising new Toy Story character design or take a look at why Pixar's rules of storytelling are as relevant in 2026 as they were 15 years ago