This is not a drill: Target's Pokémon collection drops today

Pokémon trainers, listen up! The official Pokémon X Target 30th Anniversary collection will be hitting digital shelves in the US today, and you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on the most popular items before stock sells out. This is set to be a huge shopping event, with Joe Jonas starring in the campaign, and more than 100 items available across apparel, accessories, home goods, food and beverages.

We've already picked out the highlights from the Target x Pokémon collection that we're betting will sell out fast. Personally, I've already curated my wishlist below, and I love that two of my all-time favourite Pokémon – Snorlax and Arcanine – made the cut for the collection.

Don't panic too much if you miss out on the exclusive items, as an additional 40 products will be dropping on June 6, potentially along with a restock, giving customers two opportunities to get their hands on the new collection items.

(Image credit: ©2026 Pokémon / Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK.)