Ikea goes viral with racy wicker bench photo because Alexander Skarsgård

The upcoming Cottagecore Frankenstein movie Wicker looks set to spark the 2026 interior design craze that nobody saw coming. The world's swooning over a ligneous Alexander Skarsgård, who plays a wicker husband with the stamina of an oak, and purveyors of osier, rattan and cane furniture are in for a windfall.

With everyone wanting their own wooden Swede, Ikea has been quick to identify an opportunity. It's quickly dusted off its Tolkning bench, reinventing it as the season's must-have racy accessory. Is it time to upgrade your bedroom furniture? Get your wicker on with our picks below.

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Coming from Black Bear Pictures, Wicker sees Olivia Colman play a fisherwoman who commissions a basketmaker to weave her a husband. When the twig groom turns out to be a gnarled Alexander Skarsgård, she soon becomes the envy of the village.

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With the Wicker trailer (below) making people weak at the knees, Ikea's rebranded its various lines of plant-derived furniture as being "made from husband material".

"If you know, you know," the Swedish furniture company wrote in the caption... and people know The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments and was reposted by Black Bear. "Study and supportive", the movie's own Instagram account commented on the post, which I'd say amounts to an official endorsement.

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Ikea's marketing team has a reputation for being fast and astute in responding to viral trends, from its Cristiano water bottle to its lonely monkey response.

Wicker and rattan was already trending, but I think we can now expect fully wickercore mania in interior design on the back of the movie, which is coming out on 23 October in the US and 30 October in the UK.

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Need some wicker in your bedroom? See Ikea's range below. Just don't blame us for any chafing. You might also want to see how they made Alexander Skarsgård's wicker suit.

The best Ikea Wickercore