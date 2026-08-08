Get the luxury look with stationery starting from $10
Don’t pay designer prices this back-to-school season.
Luxury fashion brand Chanel just launched its own stationery set, and style seekers are going wild for it, but with designer brands comes a designer price tag. With the sleek geometry set setting you back a cool $1,350, it's safe to say Chanel's offering isn't the most accessible stationery option on the market, but thankfully there are dupes to be found.
If you want to get the Chanel aesthetic without the price tag, I've collected some of the best luxury-style dupes for the back-to-school season. From beautiful pens to sleek notebooks, these are the best affordable stationery options to make sure your set-up is still en vogue.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.