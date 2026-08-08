Get the luxury look with stationery starting from $10

Luxury fashion brand Chanel just launched its own stationery set, and style seekers are going wild for it, but with designer brands comes a designer price tag. With the sleek geometry set setting you back a cool $1,350, it's safe to say Chanel's offering isn't the most accessible stationery option on the market, but thankfully there are dupes to be found.

If you want to get the Chanel aesthetic without the price tag, I've collected some of the best luxury-style dupes for the back-to-school season. From beautiful pens to sleek notebooks, these are the best affordable stationery options to make sure your set-up is still en vogue.