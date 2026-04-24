The new Clayface poster is hard to look at, but that’s why its perfect
The body horror is terrifyingly good.
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The hype for DC's upcoming Clayface movie is at an all-time high, with the official teaser trailer bringing us an exclusive first look at his character design evolution. A dramatic shift from the larger-than-life monster design of the original comics, the movie adaptation puts a truly horrifying body horror spin on the character, promising a darker twist on one of Gotham's most iconic villains.
If you haven't seen the teaser trailer, the new film poster design alone is enough to make your skin crawl (you have been warned). With spine-tingling visuals in visceral detail, the new Clayface adaptation looks set to be one of the hottest horror releases of 2026.
#ClayfaceMovie only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/CwgZFYQSXKApril 22, 2026
The poster in question features a disturbingly claustrophobic up close shot of Clayface, face melting in a warped scream. Stretching in thick strands, his expression contorts in a body horror nightmare, while his eyes look up with an innocent gaze. Accompanying the terrifying visuals is a simple serif font bearing the film's title. With a subtle peeling clay texture embellishing the eerie red hue of the typeface, the design captures an understated classic horror flair that pairs perfectly with the visceral imagery.Article continues below
"This poster is straight-up nightmare fuel. The melting face detail is insane," one fan on X commented, while another praised, "Actually might be the greatest DC poster of all time." Over on Reddit, praise was equally high, with one fan writing, "It’s nice to see a poster that might be remembered for years," while another chimed in, "That poster absolutely nails it."
For more movie news, check out why the new poster for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was criticised for being inappropriate or take a look at the best movie posters of all time.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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