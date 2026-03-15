I thought Spielberg's Disclosure Day poster was nothing special, until I spotted this creepy detail
Can you see it?
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A new poster for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day has enamoured fans thanks to its detail-packed design. While it appears fairly standard at first glance, the poster's subtle clues hint at a creepier context hidden within.
In line with the best movie posters, the Disclosure Day design masters the art of building subtle intrigue with it's stripped back design. Before I reveal all, take a look at the poster below, and see if you can spot the sneaky details.
The design in question features a light-drenched eye emerging from an inky blue background. It all looks rather innocuous until you zoom in on the eye to discover the foreboding stag silhouette hidden within. I'll admit, it wasn't until I read the comments that I finally saw the most eerie detail – the lighting creates the shape of a classic UFO.Article continues below
"This looks like the cover of a sci-fi novel from the 70’s. I love it," a fan on Reddit wrote. "I can't remember exactly what movie poster looked like this, but it definitely has the vibe of a 2000s thriller poster," another lamented, while one fan praised, "Old-school poster, pretty cool! And Much better than the overly airbrushed, AI-tainted BS they 'feed' us today."
For more movie poster inspiration, check out the eerie new Backrooms poster, or take a look at why horror movie poster design has a problem.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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