Nike poster designs put a cinematic spin on World Cup 2026

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, Nike's revealed its kit designs. And it's accompanying them with some cinematic poster design.

Rather than standard product imagery, it's given each team a more dramatic treatment. The 14 World Cup kit posters are presented in the style of movie posters, with layered designs, exuberant fonts, dramatic lighting, cinematic titles and, yes, a few obligatory floating heads (also see our feature on the history of World Cup posters).

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The poster designs move away from staid product imagery in favour of movie poster-style compositions that allow Nike to explore more character-driven storytelling, with each team's players as the heroes.

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