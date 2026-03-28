Nike poster designs put a cinematic spin on World Cup 2026

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With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, Nike's revealed its kit designs. And it's accompanying them with some cinematic poster design.
Rather than standard product imagery, it's given each team a more dramatic treatment. The 14 World Cup kit posters are presented in the style of movie posters, with layered designs, exuberant fonts, dramatic lighting, cinematic titles and, yes, a few obligatory floating heads (also see our feature on the history of World Cup posters).
The poster designs move away from staid product imagery in favour of movie poster-style compositions that allow Nike to explore more character-driven storytelling, with each team's players as the heroes.Article continues below