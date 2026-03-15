Hoppers quiz: how much do you know about Pixar's new movie?

Hoppers has been delighting cinemagoers in its first week of release, becoming Pixar’s strongest debut for an original animated movie since Coco way back in 2017. As we've explored already, Hoppers looks different from other Pixar movies, with director Daniel Chong opting for more stylised look and exaggerated textures, but it's packed with references to the studio's universe.

But how much do you know about the making of Pixar's latest and the characters who appear in it? Put your knowledge to the test with our Hoppers quiz below (if you get stuck, you might want to see our post on the making of Hoppers and our roundup of Hoppers Easter eggs for help).

Wish there was more Hoppers to watch? There is! Check out the Hoppers 'live cam' on YouTube for hours of relaxing additional animation.

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