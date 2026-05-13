Animation has become a huge draw for Netflix. Last year, KPop Demon Hunters became the platform's most-streamed content ever. It's now been watched over 540 million times globally. But one of the records set by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' Oscar-winning animation has been broken already.

The fantasy comedy Swapped has set a new record for weekly numbers for an animation on Netflix, notching up 38.7 million views in just seven days. Critics panned it, so why's it done so well?

Swapped | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Swapped follows Ollie, a fictional woodland creature called a pookoo, and a bird named Ivy. These natural enemies accidentally swap bodies after touching a magical plant and end up having to work together to reverse the spell and overcome a threat to their ecosystem.

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Yep, it's kind of like Freaky Friday or Makoto Shinkai's Your Name but with a species swap instead of an age or gender swap. Thematically, there's also clearly a lot in common with Pixar's Hoppers in the documentary-inspired animal-like characters and the mission to save an ecosystem. While Hoppers took a science fiction approach, putting the human Mabel into the body of a robot beaver, Swapped turns to fantasy.

Critics have been harsh. The Guardian's Benjamin Lee gave Swapped two out of five stars and sums it up as a "rote buddy comedy quest narrative". Grant Hermanns at Screen Rant gave it 3 out of 10 and concluded that it's "not merely bound to be forgotten. It's also one of Netflix's worst animated movies yet."

Audiences seem to disagree. While rated critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes average at 5.70 out of 10, the movie has an 87% positive response from the public at the time of writing.