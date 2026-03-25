KPop Demon Hunters McDonald's ad isn't for all the fans

Nine months after its release on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters shows no sign of losing its incredible momentum.

After winning the Oscar for best animated feature earlier this month, the hit animated movie is now getting a McDonald's meal – or two. But not all fans see it as a 'golden' collaboration.

Battle For The Fans | McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters - YouTube Watch On

The two McDonald's KPop Demon Hunters meals are being billed as an extension of the battle between HUNTR/X, the heroines of the Netflix movie, and their rivals, the demonic Saja Boys. The 'Battle for the Fans' sees the latter sidelined to breakfast while the HUNTR/X meal will be available during the rest of the day (from 31 March and only in the US).

Article continues below

The Saja Boys breakfast will feature a spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg, topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce "inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma", along with hash browns and a small soda pop. The HUNTR/X meal comprises Ramyeon McShake Fries with soy, garlic, sesame and spice seasoning inspired by Rumi, Mira and Zoey’s go-to snack, plus a sweet chili Hunter Sauce and mustard-based Demon Sauce.

Meals will come with an exclusive photocard for either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys, and there's also a Derpy McFlurry with "berry popping pearls" and a "wild berry sauce".

Image 1 of 2 The McDonald's HUNTR/X meal (Image credit: Netflix / McDonald's) The Saja Boys breakfast meal (Image credit: Netflix / McDonald's)

McDonald's brought the announcement of the collaboration forward after the advert above was leaked online. It's quite impressive to see the film has such lasting power that it gets a McDonald's meal nine months after release. But while the campaign seeks to stage a new battle for fans' hearts between HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, it's dividing fans in other ways too.

Many are impressed that there's a full animated advert packed with references to the movie, including a resurrection of the Rujinu fan girl and Mystery transformed into a "sexy Ronald McDonald".

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether or not the campaign satisfies stomachs, it's at least satisfying fans' insatiable demand for new material. "I’m so starved of KPDH content that a McDonald’s commercial makes me excited," one person laments on the KPop Demon Hunters subreddit.

Fans are also happy to see that the original art team was involved in the campaign, including Nacho Molina. Some see this as a positive sign for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel or prequel.

But others are disappointed, arguing that the movie should be 'above' such a commercial collaboration. While McDonald's notes that its KPDH meals will bring some flavours from South Korean McDonald's to customers in the US for the first time, this is hardly authentic South Korean cuisine. Where are the noodles for the KPop Demon Hunters noodle-eating challenge?

"KPop Demon Hunters is bigger than McDonald's The only reason that McDonald's wants this shine is that they're not nearly as cool," one fan writes. "Please reject this McDonald's thing. I get it's an international brand but dude have some self-respect. DON'T SELL OUT!"

"This legitimately looks awful," another fan writes. "I presumed it was some fan-made silliness. It shows why the film took so long to make, this looks rushed and icky."

What do you think? Is McDonald's and KPop Demon Hunters a golden match or an unnecessary evil?