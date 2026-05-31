Retro Bruce Lee ballet posters blend Way of the Dragon with Saturday Night Fever

The Hong Kong Ballet continues its mission to shake up the traditional aesthetics of ballet, perhaps in a way that even Dune star Timothee Chalamet would approve of. Its posters for its Bruce Lee: No Way as Way, a ballet that tells the story of the iconic actor and martial artist, blends dramatic aerial poses with nostalgia and cinematic staging to pack a punch.
Devised by the agency Design Army, the poster campaign blends dance and martial arts and with retro aesthetics to present a hyper-stylised vision of 1970s Hong Kong nightlife ,speakeasies become discos, tea houses become dance floors, and back alleys and staircases turn into stages for dramatic martial arts choreography in a series of compositions that aim to match the spectacle of artistic director Septime Webre’s edgy vision for the ballet, part of the company's next season.
The posters create a feeling of The Way of the Dragon meets Saturday Night Fever, presenting ballet dancers with big hair, dressed in flares, while the colour palette is drenched in traditional Chinese jade greens and deep reds.
Design Army says the photos were shot entirely on location to pay tribute to homage to Hong Kong’s golden age, “when East met West, disco met Canton pop, and Bruce Lee became a global symbol of movement, discipline and style”.
For more of the week's poster designs, see Fox Sports' artist World Cup posters. We also have a roundup of some of our favourite poster designs of all time.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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