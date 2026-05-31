How I kitted out my art studio in a small apartment in the Austrian Alps

My workspace is in a small apartment in the Austrian mountains, where I’ve been working full-time as an artist since 2020. The room itself isn’t very big and also doubles as my gaming space, so it’s a bit of a mix between studio and everyday life.

Over time, it has naturally adapted to my needs, and even though it’s quite compact, it works well for how I paint and organise my day. I mainly work with traditional oil paints and acrylic paints. One of the most important things in my setup is my daylight lamp, which I use all the time to make sure my colours stay accurate.

Apart from that, my workspace is filled with brushes, paints, canvases I never finished, plants I forgot to water and of course finished paintings that are waiting to be bought in my shop. I like things to be organised, but in reality, it often ends up a bit messy, especially when I’m working on multiple pieces at once.

(Image credit: Arjona Art)

I’m also a hobby photographer and take many of my own reference photos. There’s a shelf in my room full of camera lenses, and my full-frame camera – besides all my art supplies – is the main tool I use to create my art print files.

One thing I’ve learned from working at home is that the space doesn’t have to be perfect. It’s more important that it feels comfortable and supports your routine. Even a small room can work well if you make it your own.

I have a Meeden storage cart and one from Ikea. Both do great jobs storing tons of colour tubes. I can move them around wherever I paint.

My easel is my main workstation and a truly sturdy companion. It’s a few years old and easily the best I’ve ever owned. Made by Mabef, it features a crank for height adjustment and two handy drawers. I got it for much less than it costs today!

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The true treasure in my room is the folder full of blank artist proof cards of the Sorcery card game waiting to be painted. I'm so glad and thankful to be part of this!

Penitent Knight, an acrylic painting from 2024 (Image credit: Arjona Art)

My day usually starts with a cup of coffee while I check emails, update my online shop, fulfil orders, and take care of bookkeeping. It’s a big part of working as a freelance artist and something I try to get done early in the day. I also try to eat somewhere in between, although that doesn’t always happen on a strict schedule. And of course, my Pomeranian Milli is always around, making sure I take breaks and give her attention.

During the daytime, I often focus on smaller tasks or more flexible creative work. I’m very lucky to be part of the Sorcery: Contested Realm card game, and at the moment I have a lot of artist proof cards to work on. That’s something I can do during the day while also thinking about new ideas, gathering inspiration, or planning future paintings.

For larger canvas pieces, I prefer working in the evening or at night. That’s when everything is quiet, and I can concentrate much better. I tend to get into a strong focus during those hours and sometimes work quite late. It’s simply the time of day where painting feels the most natural to me.

(Image credit: Arjona Art)

I love mice, so I had to get this super-cute wooden mouse business card holder, which actually only holds one card – but it’s cute as hell (Image credit: Arjona Art)

A small round green lamp with cute legs. I had to get this as it matches perfectly with my green walls and makes my paintings in the shelf shine (Image credit: Arjona Art)

My Smaug figure. I’m a huge dragon fan, especially Smaug, so one statue stays in my room – and a massive bust of his head graces our living room shelf (Image credit: Arjona Art)

Yep, a dead plant. I tried buying a few, but it turns out I really don’t have a green thumb (Image credit: Arjona Art)

A small framed signature/letter from Ted Nasmith. We met at a Tolkien event, ‘Estelcon’, in Spain and even did an interview together sharing breakfast! It was incredible to meet such an iconic artist (Image credit: Arjona Art)

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