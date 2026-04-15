This artist's realistic scenes find beauty in everyday kitchen chaos

Randy Ruedisueli is a professional artist and part-time teacher based in the US. After taking 10 years worth of courses, he decided to leave his job in food service in the healthcare sector to pursue art full-time.

Often working in Photoshop and Procreate (see our guide to the best digital art software), he loves painting landscapes, but he also has a knack for capturing beauty in the apparent mundaneness of everyday scenes, including kitchens, where he spent so much time in his previous line of work. Below, he tells us about five examples of his work, from realistic domestic scenes to an evocative cityscape.

Home Sweet Home

(Image credit: Randy Ruedisueli)

“Nothing better than the comfort of your own home! I wanted to capture that feeling of warmth while making dinner for the family.”

Mountains of Terror

(Image credit: Randy Ruedisueli)

“My true passion can be found in landscapes and fantasy worlds. I love creating maps, then painting what I imagine those worlds look like."

Rainy Nights in the City

(Image credit: Randy Ruedisueli)

“I have always loved the way that lights reflect off of wet pavement. Here, I wanted to capture that feeling as the buildings recede into the blue beyond.”

Autumn Vibes

(Image credit: Randy Ruedisueli)

“I love Autumn! Warm days followed by cool nights and a hot cup of tea. Often you can find me in my office painting autumn scenes and sipping cinnamon tea.”

The Call Off

(Image credit: Randy Ruedisueli)

“I spent many years working in food service for healthcare. Not a day goes by that there isn’t a shortage of labour. I felt that frustration when I painted this."

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